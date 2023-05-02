The Columbia High Bruins bounced back from a tough loss and won, 10-0, over the winless Castle Rock High Rockets (0-10 league, 0-12 overall) on April 27 in a WIAA Class 1A boys Trico League soccer game at Castle Rock High School.

The Bruins (9-2 league, 10-4 overall) built a 5-0 first half advantage and then duplicated their scoring in the second half. The Bruins, guided by Coach Daniel Mangum, responded well to a setback two days earlier, in which they lost, 4-0, to the defending two-time league champion Seton Catholic High Cougars (9-1 league, 11-1-1 overall) in Vancouver.

