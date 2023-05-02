The Columbia High Bruins bounced back from a tough loss and won, 10-0, over the winless Castle Rock High Rockets (0-10 league, 0-12 overall) on April 27 in a WIAA Class 1A boys Trico League soccer game at Castle Rock High School.
The Bruins (9-2 league, 10-4 overall) built a 5-0 first half advantage and then duplicated their scoring in the second half. The Bruins, guided by Coach Daniel Mangum, responded well to a setback two days earlier, in which they lost, 4-0, to the defending two-time league champion Seton Catholic High Cougars (9-1 league, 11-1-1 overall) in Vancouver.
The first place Cougars played winless Castle Rock Tuesday, followed by their final regular season contest May 4 at home versus the Stevenson High Bulldogs (2-10).
The Bruins played a huge road matchup with important playoff implications Tuesday versus the King’s Way Christian High Knights (8-2 league, 11-2 overall) in Vancouver (result was after the printed edition deadline). The winner of Tuesday’s contest earned second place along with a home playoff game in the May 6 district playoffs, while the loser places third and will play a road game Saturday. The Bruins will conclude the regular season with 6 p.m. home contest versus the Winlock High Cardinals (4-4 league, 5-6 overall) at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
“We were a bit disappointed after losing to Seton,” said Mangum. “It was a complete reversal from the first time we played with them (a 4-0 Bruin home win March 28). I knew that the game on their home turf field would be much different because that’s what they’re used to playing on. I think we got caught maybe feeling a little overconfident and a slow start cost us.”
Seton scored four goals in the first 20 minutes. Mangum made some lineup changes in the second half to help slow the Cougar offense and it proved to be effective. Columbia had more possession of the ball offensively and the Bruins controlled the tempo of the game. The Cougars countered with having six players on their defensive line and their goalkeeper made some key saves to preserve the shutout for Seton. The four goals that Columbia allowed was the most that they’ve allowed in any game this season.
“We haven’t given up goals like that all season,” said Mangum. “I think it was just a combination of traveling and our guys having the wrong mindset. We have a number of guys playing in a state tournament recently in Oregon on their club teams, so maybe that was a factor with some of our guys being a little tired after playing so many games. I think Seton will probably win their third straight league title.”
In the victory over Castle Rock, junior midfielder Luke Miller scored two goals and had one assist and junior forward Ben Salinas scored two goals with one assist. Isaac Reynoso (assist), Damian Sanchez, Bodi Hill, Diego Guzman (assist) and Juan Santoyo-Luna (assist) each scored one goal for Columbia. Bruin junior goalkeeper Alfonso Serrato got involved in the offense, too, as he scored a goal on a penalty kick. Freshman midfielder Matt Miller had two assists.
“They (Rockets) are in rough shape, and I don’t even know it they’re going to finish out the season,” said Mangum, whose Bruins won at home 9-0 over Castle Rock on March 30. “They’ve had a number of guys that are playing their first year ever of soccer and I’ll give them credit for doing that.”
