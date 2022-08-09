The call for high school sports officials continues throughout Oregon and Washington.
State associations in both states have had noticeable drops in the number of officials in the past few years — a trend that has occurred for more than a decade. The Gorge is served by the Mid-Columbia Officials Association in football, softball, basketball, baseball, soccer, and volleyball in Oregon, and by the Washington Officials Association in Washington.
Jorge Barajas, commissioner of the Mid-Columbia Soccer Referees Association, said: “We always need officials. We have 17 officials in the association. Every year you have people who change jobs, move. We see one or two go. We’re always trying to recruit. It’s been a long time since we’ve had over 20 referees.”
Barajas said the association would like to have younger officials. “We’re always trying to get some more young guys. (For example) those who finish high school and didn’t leave for college.”
The OSAA lists the following general requirements for officials: The official must be at least 18 years of age; must be a member in good standing of a local officials association; must complete the annual OSAA registration process; must attend six study/training meetings or complete 10 hours of approved training; pass a criminal conviction history screening; and complete the annual OSAA concussion training.
Barajas said the process can be intimidating, and that’s why he likes to walk prospective officials through the process. “If they contact me, I like to talk them through the process,” he said.
Barajas also said Gorge employers can play a role in the process, as well. “For employers, when you have an official as an employee, try to accommodate them,” Barajas said. Official fees are generally in the $40 to $70 range, per contest, based on the level and/or sport.
