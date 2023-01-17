Wilsonville versus HRV

HRV freshman  Valentina Najera-Ponce walks to the winners circle after defeating her opponent Jan. 11.

 Mark B. Gibson Photo

Hood River Valley’s Karol Najera and Lauraine Smith won championships, and Cassidy Hipskind and Jessica Polkinghorn of Columbia High wrestled to runner-up finishes at last weekend’s Viking girls tournament at Forest Grove.

The Columbia High wrestlers were second in the 130-pound and 155-pound weight divisions, respectively, in the Friday tourney. Hipskind won by fall in the quarterfinals over Namuondo O’Donnell of Hillsboro and in the semifinals over Isabella Hoffarth of Yamhill-Carlton, also by fall. Venelle Imbi of Wilsonville defeated Hipskind in the championship with a pin at 4:58 of the match.