Hood River Valley’s Karol Najera and Lauraine Smith won championships, and Cassidy Hipskind and Jessica Polkinghorn of Columbia High wrestled to runner-up finishes at last weekend’s Viking girls tournament at Forest Grove.
The Columbia High wrestlers were second in the 130-pound and 155-pound weight divisions, respectively, in the Friday tourney. Hipskind won by fall in the quarterfinals over Namuondo O’Donnell of Hillsboro and in the semifinals over Isabella Hoffarth of Yamhill-Carlton, also by fall. Venelle Imbi of Wilsonville defeated Hipskind in the championship with a pin at 4:58 of the match.
Polkinghorn and Smith competed for the championship at 155, with Smith winning by pin in the first round. Polkinghorn advanced to the final with three successive pins, including one in 16 seconds.
Smith dominated her division, winning with four pins. Najera was just as efficient in the 115-pound division, winning in the semifinals over Jessica Ramirez Mata of Hillsboro and over Marisol Malagon of Canby in the final.
Two other Eagle wrestlers, Xiomara Gordian Gomez at 140 and Natalia Solorio Campos at 190, placed fifth for HRV. Gordian Gomez lost in the quarterfinals but battled back to place fifth with three wins in her final three matches — all by pin. Solorio Campos also lost in the quarterfinals but stayed alive in consolation, eventually winning the 190 fifth place match, with a pin over Dasha-Darya Kushniryuk of Nelson High.
Hood River’s Sophia Keolker split her four matches, winning in the first round and in her first round of consolation at 120 pounds. Lawrence Mitchell-Williams won one of her three matches at 125 pounds. Valeria Solorio Campos was sixth at 170, with one win in four matches.
Also wrestling for HRV in the tournament were: Valentina Najera-Ponce. Also wrestling for Columbia at Forest Grove was Ashley Totolhua at 105 and Caroline Meinzer at 155.
Hood River was sixth out of 18 teams and Columbia finished 14th. Hillsboro won the meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.