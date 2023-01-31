HRVHS Boys basketball

Hood River senior Chris Johnson (5) gets into the key while evading the Hillsboro defense. The Eagles beat the winless Spartans on Jan. 26.

 Photo courtesy Alex Lowell

The Hood River Valley High Eagles took a big step towards possibly achieving their goal of reaching the OSAA Class 5A boys basketball state playoffs following a, 66-50, Northwest Oregon Conference home win over the Putnam High Kingsmen on Jan. 27.

The Eagles (4-3 league, 7-8 overall), guided by Coach Christopher Dirks, moved ahead of Putnam (4-4 league, 10-6 overall) and into fourth place in the league standings. The top four teams in the NWOC qualify for the state playoffs that begin March 4.

