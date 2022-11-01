The Hood River Valley volleyball team completed its 2022 season, its first in the Northwest Oregon Conference, with a 3-0 home loss on Oct. 25 to sixth-ranked La Salle Prep.
A week earlier, the Eagles had delighted its home crowd with a 3-0 win over visiting Hillsboro – the team’s fourth victory in league play. The win moved them into a tie for sixth place with the Spartans in the nine-team NWOC. Hillsboro rebounded two days later with a home win of its own over HRV and finished one spot ahead of the Eagles in the final standings.
Coach Scott Walker’s Hood River team (4-13 overall, 4-12 league) had a tough final match. La Salle (20-4 overall, 14-2 league) is ranked No. 6 for a reason and the Falcons showed why in the first set at HRV. La Salle did not commit any errors enroute to a 25-3 win. HRV earned its points, three kills including one from the back row from junior Megan Griggs to stop La Salle’s 3-0 start. It was 5-2 when La salle senior Mallorie Taylor went on a 10-0 serving run.
The Eagles fell behind 7-1 in the second set but showed grit in pulling back within four points – the final time at 14-10. During the comeback, Griggs and senior Margaret Scully had aces and senior Jacy Johnston had a stuff block. From there, La Salle scored 11 of the next 16 points for a 25-15 win.
The third set was all Falcons. The score was 7-2 when Taylor went on a 10-point service run for La Salle. Hood River got no closer than 16 points the rest of the set.
Walker, who was asked to coach the team during preseason practices, said goodbye on senior night earlier this season to five seniors: Scully, Mallory McNerney, Jaida Hernandez, Johnston, and Hailey Stuben.
