The Hood River Valley volleyball team completed its 2022 season, its first in the Northwest Oregon Conference, with a 3-0 home loss on Oct. 25 to sixth-ranked La Salle Prep.

A week earlier, the Eagles had delighted its home crowd with a 3-0 win over visiting Hillsboro – the team’s fourth victory in league play. The win moved them into a tie for sixth place with the Spartans in the nine-team NWOC. Hillsboro rebounded two days later with a home win of its own over HRV and finished one spot ahead of the Eagles in the final standings.