Friday’s nonleague The Dalles vs. Hood River Valley rivalry baseball game had the usual Gorge April offerings for the bundled-up crowd braving the elements at HRV’s Traner Field. Drizzle, rain, brief sunshine, more clouds, followed by an extra inning, all figured in host HRV’s 5-4, come-from-behind win.

There also were an abundance of walks, errors and runners left on base, but that didn’t negate the atmosphere often present when these two long-time rivals tangle on the baseball diamond. “That was as good of a high school baseball game that you would ever want to watch,” HRV Coach Max Reitz said.