Flexibility is a fact of life in high school sports nowadays, as coaches adjust rosters based on available players (and in some cases, available coaches).
The Hood River Valley boys basketball team made such adjustments this past week — to its roster and schedule — and the results were a couple of non-league losses to Washington schools.
The Eagles (7-4) had a conference game with The Dalles postponed to this week and then postponed again. They did play Prairie High on Jan. 18 and lost 65-54, and Skyview High on Jan. 21 and lost, 67-62.
“As a program, we are working on our flexibility,” Coach Christopher Dirks said. “We don’t really know who is going to be ready to play each day, so we are putting rosters together on the bus on our way to games.”
Dirks did just that earlier in the week en route to Prairie, but by week’s end, he was at home too, relegated to watching his team play via video feed.
“This was a very strange week,” Dirks understated. “We were out some players until Friday. Which means their first day back was the game. I was not able to go to the game either. We were down two coaches and a few players. Coach Zuniga, and Eric Fauth … stepped up in a huge way to make it happen.”
The roster adjustments mean some varsity players are getting more playing time and junior varsity players are given chances to get varsity minutes. “We were down about 12 players in the program, so it was not our typical roster,” Dirks said of the Prairie contest. “We started one of our swingers and our subs were swingers and JV players. Given the situation I was pleased with how our guys competed.”
HRV’s varsity roster at Prairie included sophomore Ethan Rivera, who stepped up with a double-double off the bench — 11 points and 10 rebounds. Emanuel Romero led the way with 23 points, but his subpar shooting effort (7-for-21) was typical for the Eagles on the night and something that has been trending of late.
“For the game we were 28%,” Dirks explained. “Over the last few games, we have been up and down shooting. I think it has to do with our constant changes due to sickness and injuries.”
Romero did positively affect the game in other ways, with his five assists and five steals.
“We had a rough shooting night, but we will bounce back,” Dirks said.
Prairie was led by 6-foot-5 all-league player Hayden Rose, who led all scorers with 25 points. Rose’s play midway through the first quarter helped the Falcons build an early lead, which they never relinquished.
The 54 points for HRV was the second-lowest point total of the season, thus far. “(A) low-scoring affair for sure, especially for us,” Dirks said. “I think this group can teach the whole program what it means to fight when the cards are stacked against you. That being said, we need to shoot better.”
On Friday at Skyview, HRV again hung tough the entire game, but couldn’t overcome the Storm, whose lineup has three players 6-foot-6 or taller, led by returning all-league player, Colton Looney. The senior has signed to play next season at Whitworth University. Looney scored 24 points, 17 in the second half. Joshua Rushing and Demaree Collins added 11 apiece for Skyview.
“When they needed a bucket, he got it almost every time,” Dirks said of Looney.
HRV countered with senior guard Romero who led all scorers with 27 points, and added five steals and four assists. Teammate Tommy Ziegler added 10 points, and Ryles Buckley and Geoffrey Shoaf pulled down six rebounds apiece.
Hood River has another nonleague game Jan. 25 against visiting Woodburn before resuming Intermountain Conference play Thursday at league-leading Redmond (11-5 overall, 2-0 IMC). Dirks is looking forward to returning to his team and league play.
“With the discontinuity we’ve had over the last week, we went out and really competed,” he said. “This program is resilient, and we are going to step on the court no matter the situation and compete. I love that about us.
“We understand the situation and will continue to compete with whoever is ready to go on any given day. I believe in every player in this program, that is why they are here. Next man up.”
