Hood River Valley’s girls tennis team won two of three Northwest Oregon League matches this past week, squaring up its conference record at 2-2.
The Eagles, coached by Peg Bogard, improved their 2023 overall record to 5-2 after wins over Milwaukie on April 14 and Centennial on April 13. HRV started the week, April 11, with a 6-3 loss to La Salle Prep. In the latter match, HRV was strong in Nos. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, winning those three matches. La Salle proved to have the better overall depth, winning the other six matches in straight sets. The Falcons were leading the NWOC with a 3-0 record after last week.
The No. 1 singles match was a good one between HRV’s Vivian Olson and La Salle’s Megan Snyder. Olson won the first set, 6-4, lost the second set, 6-3, before sweeping the third, 6-0. Olson improved to 3-0 in singles this spring; Snyder was 4-2 heading into this week. In No. 2 singles, HRV’s Kendall Sales won, 6-0, 6-2, over La Salle’s Joanna Perez Hernandez. Sales is now 5-1 in singles, after also winning her singles match against Milwaukie, as well. Perez Hernandez competed in the Class 5A state tournament a year ago for La Salle.
HRV’s No. 1 doubles team of Jenna Hager and Tally Godkin won their second doubles match as a team, 7-6, 6-2, over La Salle, but that proved to be the lone doubles win for the Eagles against the Falcons. Hager and Godkin beat La Salle’s Avery Richards and Isabella Hanna-Barofsky; Richards competed in the 2022 5A state tourney with a different doubles partner.
Hood River recovered from the La Salle team loss, its second straight in league matches, with wins on back-to-back days. HRV topped Centennial of Gresham, 8-1, with wins in all but the No. 4 singles match. Coach Bogard used the match to shuffle her lineup somewhat against winless Centennial. A day later against Milwaukie, HRV lost three of four singles matches, but won all five doubles matches against the Mustangs. Those doubles matches included wins from: Olson and Hager at No. 1; Poppy Mooney and Hayden Faaborg at No. 2; Karol Najera and Anna Dalbey at No. 3; Emily Doss and Sofia Rodriguez at No. 4; and Morgan Klapprich and Jackie Rueda at No. 5.
