Hood River Valley’s girls tennis team won two of three Northwest Oregon League matches this past week, squaring up its conference record at 2-2.

The Eagles, coached by Peg Bogard, improved their 2023 overall record to 5-2 after wins over Milwaukie on April 14 and Centennial on April 13. HRV started the week, April 11, with a 6-3 loss to La Salle Prep. In the latter match, HRV was strong in Nos. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, winning those three matches. La Salle proved to have the better overall depth, winning the other six matches in straight sets. The Falcons were leading the NWOC with a 3-0 record after last week.

