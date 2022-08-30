Hood River girls soccer

Hood River midfielder Ximena Santillan pushes the ball up field during a match last season. This season, Santillan and the Eagles have a new coach and new competition as they moved to the Northwest Oregon Conference.                         

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

The Hood River Valley High girls soccer team begins its fall schedule after an offseason that include a number of significant changes.

One of the most notable differences is that the Eagles have a new head coach in Leonor Lopez Agiurre, who was hired to replace Amanda Orand.