Columbia wrestling tourney

Hood River’s Jacob Smith gets Washougal wrestler Xavier Pineda-Guttier in a hold during the Columbia Gorge Invitational held at Stevenson High School on Jan. 21.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley placed third in the Columbia Gorge Invitational wrestling tournament held Saturday at Stevenson High School.

Castle Rock won the seven-team tourney with 217.5 points, Washougal was second and Hood River scored 119 points to place third. Columbia High placed fifth with 69.5 points.