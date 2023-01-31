The Columbia High Bruins snapped a five-game losing streak with a 46-38 home win over the visiting Stevenson High Bulldogs in a WIAA Class 1A Trico League boys basketball game Jan. 27.

The Bruins (2-6 league, 6-8 overall) trailed 26-25 after three quarters and then had a 21-point fourth-quarter, offensive outburst to take control of the contest before a large crowd in White Salmon.

