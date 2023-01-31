The Columbia High Bruins girls basketball team faced two teams at the bottom of the Class 1A Trico League standings and they capitalized on the opportunity with two straight wins last week.

The Bruins (4-3 league, 9-6 overall) recorded a season-high point total in a, 64-33, victory Jan. 24 over the struggling Castle Rock High Rockets (0-9 league, 1-14 overall) at Castle Rock High School. The win snapped Columbia’s two-game losing streak.

Tags

Recommended for you