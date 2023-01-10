The Columbia High Bruin (1-1 league, 5-3 overall) boys basketball team opened its 10-game WIAA Class 1A Trico League schedule with a split of two home contests last week.

The Bruins lost their league opener, 49-38, to the Seton Catholic High Cougars (3-2 league, 7-4 overall) Jan. 3 at Columbia High School in White Salmon. Seton led 15-8 after the first quarter and then built a 31-15 halftime lead.