The Columbia High Bruin (1-1 league, 5-3 overall) boys basketball team opened its 10-game WIAA Class 1A Trico League schedule with a split of two home contests last week.
The Bruins lost their league opener, 49-38, to the Seton Catholic High Cougars (3-2 league, 7-4 overall) Jan. 3 at Columbia High School in White Salmon. Seton led 15-8 after the first quarter and then built a 31-15 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Bruins responded with a strong rally and got to within 33-32 midway through the third quarter. However, Seton regained the momentum and led 39-32 after three. The Cougars outscored the Bruins 10-6 in the fourth.
The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach John Hallead, had five players who scored, led by Porter Haskell with 12.
“Seton is one of the top teams in our league, so we knew we would have our hands full,” said Hallead. “They jumped on us early and we could never quite take the lead back. It seemed as though there was a lid on our basket as we couldn’t convert on many high-percentage shot attempts.
“Seton is an established, playoff-caliber program and they showed it with very good outside shooting and a knack for answering runs we put together. Overall, I felt we played well against a very good team. I feel we can play with anyone if our defense is consistent, and we minimize our turnovers.”
The Bruins bounced back and won, 46-40, over the Castle Rock High Rockets (1-2 league, 4-5 overall) for their first league win last Friday. Columbia led 9-8 after one quarter and had a 17-16 halftime advantage. The Bruins outscored the Rockets 13-10 in the third to build a 30-26 lead.
Dylan Nortz led seven Bruins in scoring with 15 points, followed by Haskell with 11.
“That was a huge win for our program, since Castle Rock was coming off a victory over King’s Way Christian (54-52, Jan. 3),” said Hallead. “Our tough defense was the strong point of our game. Dylan had a clutch game on both ends of the court and he hit some key three-pointers at crucial times in the game. It was a complete team effort by both starters and reserves in embracing their key roles and particularly with (Spencer) Karlson (team high eight assists), (Diego) Guzman and (Avery) Schalk helping lead us to the victory. Guzman and Schalk always seem to be in the right place at the right time to give us great hustle plays.”
The Bruins were seeking to get a second straight win when they met the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-2 league, 8-2 overall) Tuesday at Stevenson (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins play Thursday at 7 p.m. at home against the La Center High Wildcats (2-0 league, 5-7 overall).
