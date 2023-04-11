Sherman seniors Kole Martin and Morgan Geary had busy track and field days at the April 7 Prairie City Annual Meet.
Martin ran 56.5 seconds in the 400; long jumped 18 feet, 6 inches; and ran a leg on the Huskies’ 4x100 relay team along with Eduardo Rubio, Michael Blagg and Josiah Carlson (48.33 seconds). Geary won the triple jump at 29-4.5 – a personal record – was second in the javelin in another PR (106-10), long jumped and ran a leg on the Sherman girls’ 4x100. Joining her on the fourth-place finishing team were Nathalie Martin, Coral Talley, and Caitlyn Jauken.
Trout Lake competed at the Buckaroo Round Up at St. Paul on April 6. Senior Trevor Collins, a returning state meet competitor, won the 800 in 2:11.96, which is a couple seconds off his personal best. The Mustang 4x100 relay team of Klayton Schmid, Sawyer Dean, Gael Fuentes and Landon Herberling ran the fastest Class 1A District 3 time thus far of 47.55. Herberling added a PR in the high jump at 5-8, and he also won the pole vault at 12-0. Distance runner Alex Lopez raced to a 10:44.9 clocking in the 3000.
On the girls side, freshman Lupe Medina lowered her District 3 leading time in the 200 to 30.28, and Shana Orellano and Nancy Painter had quick PRs in the 400 – 1:09.05 and 1:09.40, respectively. Myana Stock won both the 800 (2:41.33) and 1500 (5:21.96) for the Mustangs. Medina, Meera Basch, Painter, and Jade Mclean combined for a 58.09 time in the 4x100 relay.
Horizon Christian competed in two meets last week, including the Southwest Christian Invite on April 5 at Sherwood High. Sophomore Aaron Johnson popped an 18-3 PR in the long jump and senior teammate Caleb Yuan won the high hurdles in 17.6 to pace the Hawks. Junior Logan Ensbury cleared a PR 9-0 in the pole vault for Horizon. The Hawk girls were led by junior Julia Bounds, who leapt a personal best 14-10.5 in the long jump – in only her second time trying the event. Senior teammate Gabby Fraioli neared 30 feet in the shot put with her mark of 29-8, and senior Ellie Rinella moved to No. 7 in the Class 1A ranks in the triple jump with her 28-10.5 best.
A day later, Horizon competed at a Northwest Oregon Conference meet at Hood River. Senior thrower Maxwell Alrubaie added another foot to his shot put best (41-4) and Ensbury equaled his pole vault mark. Sophomore Caleb Caldwell and junior Julius Gutierrez capped two-day distance race doubles with PRs. Caldwell chopped a half-minute off his PR in the 3000 at 10:54.8, and Gutierrez lowered his 1500 best by six seconds to 4:51.08.
South Wasco County opened its season at a Tri-Valley League meet hosted by The Dalles. Frosh Bailey Udey had a busy day, bounding 29-0 in the triple jump, while also competing in the 100 and 200. Junior teammate Julie Hull ran the 100 hurdles in 19.46, which was close to her PR. Frosh Jayda Iverson ran a quick 800 (2:47.69) and doubled back a short time later with some speed work and a 32.41-second 200.
The Redside boys were led by Storm McCoy and James Best, who each cleared 5-4 in the high jump.
Also at The Dalles, Klickitat High junior Austin Fink added the javelin to his throws repertoire, tossing the spear 130-8 to win the event. He also was second in the shot (43-2.5) and third in the discus (111-7). Teammate Zeke Goodlife bounded 35-4 in the triple jump, and Lena Thiemann won the girls javelin with a throw of 94-9.
Lyle’s Kayden Woodman had the best mark for the Cougars at The Dalles – 16-11.5 in the boys long jump.
