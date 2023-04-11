Sherman seniors Kole Martin and Morgan Geary had busy track and field days at the April 7 Prairie City Annual Meet.

Martin ran 56.5 seconds in the 400; long jumped 18 feet, 6 inches; and ran a leg on the Huskies’ 4x100 relay team along with Eduardo Rubio, Michael Blagg and Josiah Carlson (48.33 seconds). Geary won the triple jump at 29-4.5 – a personal record – was second in the javelin in another PR (106-10), long jumped and ran a leg on the Sherman girls’ 4x100. Joining her on the fourth-place finishing team were Nathalie Martin, Coral Talley, and Caitlyn Jauken.