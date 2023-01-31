The No. 5 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team and No. 18-ranked Trout Lake are heading toward a showdown next week in Maupin.
The Redsides extended their Class 1A Big Sky League win streak to 11 in a row following a, 65-55, victory at home over the Sherman County High Huskies (6-4 league, 11-7 overall) on Jan. 28. Julie Hull led South Wasco in scoring with 18 points, followed by Kylie Iverson with 17 and Anabell Udey with nine. Natalie Martin led Sherman in scoring with a game-high 20 points.
Meantime, Trout Lake extended its Big Sky win streak to seven straight after winning three in a row last week. Trout Lake won, 69-24, over Dufur at home Jan. 24, followed by a win over Sherman and a, 63-20, home win Jan. 28 versus Condon.
Trout Lake and South Wasco play Feb. 7 in Maupin.
Sherman plays its next contest Feb. 4 at home at 2 p.m. versus the Condon High Blue Devils (5-5 league, 7-11 overall).
The Klickwood High Vandals need one win to clinch third place in the Big Sky West after defeating Horizon Christian, 54-21, last week. After the win, Klickwood lost 36-32 to Condon. Against Horizon, Jayla Avila led the Vandals with 20 points and Alise Gimlin added 17. Evelyn Tomka scored nine to lead Horizon.
Dufur loses five straight
Dufur lost three games last week, all by double digit margins. Following their loss to Trout Lake, Dufur lost at home 50-39 to the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (6-4 league, 7-9 overall), followed by a 58-31 road loss Jan. 28 to the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (9-2 league, 12-6 overall) at Arlington High School.
