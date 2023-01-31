The No. 5 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team and No. 18-ranked Trout Lake are heading toward a showdown next week in Maupin.

The Redsides extended their Class 1A Big Sky League win streak to 11 in a row following a, 65-55, victory at home over the Sherman County High Huskies (6-4 league, 11-7 overall) on Jan. 28. Julie Hull led South Wasco in scoring with 18 points, followed by Kylie Iverson with 17 and Anabell Udey with nine. Natalie Martin led Sherman in scoring with a game-high 20 points.

