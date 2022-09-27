All is alive and well in Ranger Nation after Dufur High got its first win in Class 1A Special District 2 eight-man football, 44-28, win over the host Sherman County/Condon High Huskies Sept. 22 in Moro.
The No. 7-ranked Rangers (1-1 SD2, 1-3 overall), guided by Coach Jack Henderson, moved up in the OSAA rankings following the win over the Huskies (0-2 SD2, 2-2 overall) in the local neighboring county rivalry contest.
“We came out and played well in what was obviously our best effort this year,” said Henderson. “Everyone did a great job of executing from the beginning to the end of the game. We had blip here and there, but overall, we played pretty well. We had Cody Phillips back this week and he’s just a difference maker. He runs hard, he’s tough to tackle and he did a great job. Marshall McLaughlin did a great job in the backfield, as well. Cody and Marshall also did a good job defensively too. Landon Ellis (quarterback) had his best game. He threw well and he made great decisions, and he took care of the ball and he had some key rushing yards.”
It marked the second straight win in the rivalry series for Dufur, which won, 48-8, last year at Dufur.
“Our line blocked better than they’ve blocked in any previous game,” said Henderson. “The most important thing that really pleases me is that our kids played hard the entire game. We had struggled really in the first three games to put an entire game together. We would put a good quarter here and a good quarter there together and then things would just kind of fall apart for us at times, but that didn’t happen against Sherman. All in all, it was a great effort for the Rangers.”
The Rangers face No. 3-ranked Powder Valley (2-0 SD2, 4-0 overall) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in North Powder. Powder Valley beat Dufur, 42-14, last year in the Rangers’ season-opening contest at home.
“I’m not scared of Powder Valley,” said Henderson, who is hoping to lead Dufur to the state playoffs for a 15th straight year. “Part of the reason that we’re ranked No. 7 is that we’ve played the best teams in the state. Even if we lose to Powder, we won’t fall at all in the rankings. The games that we finish the season with are manageable games for us and we’ll be competitive throughout the rest of the season. Our goal is to make the playoffs and then see what happens from there.”
Dufur’s three losses were to No. 1-ranked St. Paul (4-0), No. 4-ranked Crane (4-0) and No. 5-ranked Enterprise (4-0). The Rangers last three games of the season are against Pilot Rock (0-4), Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat (1-3) and Ione/Arlington (1-3). In 1999, Dufur won the state championship after starting the season with a 1-3 record.
“We’re 1-3 now and I’m not saying that we’re going to win the state championship,” said Henderson. “I’m saying that we’re going to keep playing hard and continue improving and then see what happens.”
Lyle loses to Powder Valley
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (1-1 SD2, 1-3 overall) scored a season-high 46 points in a 46-22 road win over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals on Sept. 16. One week later, they gave up 46 points to their opponent as the Badgers of Powder Valley won, 46-8, over the Cougars last Friday at Lyle High School.
The Cougars, guided by Coach Dave Devoe, fell behind from the outset against the highly regarded Badgers, who were in control from start-to-finish. “They (Badgers) were second in the state last year, so they’re a very tough team,” said Devoe. “They’re the real deal and they have a pretty good bunch of athletes who are big and fast and mobile. Our kids actually stood up pretty well to them and they fought pretty hard. Even though it was 46-8, we did have a few defensive stops and we moved the ball a little bit, so that was cool.”
Powder Valley lost, 46-38, to the Adrian High Antelopes in the 1A state championship game last November.
The Cougars scored in the third quarter to avoid a shutout. Lyle freshman quarterback Jack Thiemann threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Zeke Goodlife to put the Cougars on the scoreboard.
The Cougars play a nonleague matchup Friday at 6 p.m. at Class 2A Grant Union High (0-4) in John Day.
Redsides lose first league game
The No. 4 ranked defending Special District 1 six-man football state champion Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (4-0) spoiled the South Wasco County High Redsides Homecoming celebration with a, 43-20, win Sept. 23 in Maupin. The No. 3-ranked Redsides (2-1 SD1) play Friday at 1 p.m. vs. Dayville/Monument (1-3) at Monument High School.
