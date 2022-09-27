All is alive and well in Ranger Nation after Dufur High got its first win in Class 1A Special District 2 eight-man football, 44-28, win over the host Sherman County/Condon High Huskies Sept. 22 in Moro.

The No. 7-ranked Rangers (1-1 SD2, 1-3 overall), guided by Coach Jack Henderson, moved up in the OSAA rankings following the win over the Huskies (0-2 SD2, 2-2 overall) in the local neighboring county rivalry contest.