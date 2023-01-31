It was a record-breaking week for the No. 10 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (10-0 league, 18-2 overall) boys basketball team, as two players broke OSAA state records in a 99-32 Big Sky League home win Jan. 24 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars.
Freshman Jason Hull scored 54 points, breaking Oregon’s freshman record of 53 set by Class 6A Lincoln High’s Salim Stoudamire in 1998. Hull also broke the South Wasco High single game scoring record of 52 points, set by Stephen Larlee in 2009 against the 2-13 Cougars. Hull shot 25-for-40 from the field, including 2-of-8 from the three-point line and he was two-for-three at the free-throw line.
“It’s awesome and I’m kind of surprised because I didn’t really expect to do that this year,” said Hull, who leads South Wasco in scoring at 29 points per game. “I’ve exceeded the expectations that I had at the beginning of the season for sure and I didn’t really expect to have the individual success that I’m having.
“Everyone on our team moves the ball around well and we just look to try and find the open guys and sometimes I’m just in the right spot at the right time.”
Senior point guard James Best set a state record with 23 assists, breaking the mark held by Lebanon’s Mike Evans (1986) and Marist Catholic’s Malik Morgan (2014).
“It was phenomenal that Jason and I broke OSAA state records in the same game and I like that because I feel good that I helped him get that record,” said Best, who is averaging 9.1 assists per game.
South Wasco also had 26 points from senior Ian Ongers.
The combined 80 points by Ongers and Hull is the third-highest total ever by two teammates in Oregon.
South Wasco extended its Big Sky win streak to 10 straight with a, 67-26, victory at home over the Sherman County High Huskies (4-5 league, 11-7 overall) Jan. 28. The loss snapped Sherman’s three-game win streak. Ongers scored a season and career high of 34 points. Best had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Hull scored 13 points before he suffered a leg injury just prior to halftime and he had to be assisted off the court.
South Wasco, the Big Sky West Division leader, faces the Dufur High Rangers (6-4 league, 8-8 overall) at home Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. contest versus the Horizon Christian High Hawks (9-1 league, 14-4 overall) Saturday at Horizon High in Hood River.
Horizon wins sixth straight
Horizon notched its sixth straight Big Sky League victory with a 47-38, home win Jan. 27 over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (5-4 league, 7-9 overall). The Hawks began the week with a 57-35 home win Jan. 24 over the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (0-10 league, 1-11 overall).
The home win over Ione/Arlington featured a 26-point performance from junior guard Mason Bates — who scored all of Horizon’s 10 fourth-quarter points. Senior teammate Caleb Yuan added eight points and as many rebounds for the Hawks.
Horizon, the second-place team in the Big Sky West Division behind South Wasco, plays its next contest Friday at 7:30 p.m. on the road against Trout Lake, followed by a home game against the Redsides on Saturday.
Dufur won, 66-30 over the Mustangs at Trout Lake High School. Three Ranger players combined for 34 points to help lead Dufur to the victory. Jacob Kent (13 points), Elijah Thomas (13) and Cody Phillips (eight) led Dufur in scoring. The Mustangs were led by Sawyer Dean with 15 points and Landon Heberling with nine.
The Rangers then lost, 58-41, at home to the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (7-2 league, 12-4 overall) Jan. 27.
Dufur bounced back from the defeat and won, 55-50, Jan. 28 over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (5-4 league, 7-9 overall) Jan. 28 at Arlington High School. Johnston led Dufur with 19 points, followed by Phillips with 14 and Landon Ellis with 10 points.
