South Wasco forward Ian Ongers shoots a contested layup over Sherman County post Luke Fritts (35).

 Mike Weber photo

It was a record-breaking week for the No. 10 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (10-0 league, 18-2 overall) boys basketball team, as two players broke OSAA state records in a 99-32 Big Sky League home win Jan. 24 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars.

Freshman Jason Hull scored 54 points, breaking Oregon’s freshman record of 53 set by Class 6A Lincoln High’s Salim Stoudamire in 1998. Hull also broke the South Wasco High single game scoring record of 52 points, set by Stephen Larlee in 2009 against the 2-13 Cougars. Hull shot 25-for-40 from the field, including 2-of-8 from the three-point line and he was two-for-three at the free-throw line.

