The Sherman County High Huskies continue to be one of the top Class 2A/1A baseball teams, as they swept a home doubleheader, 10-5 and 13-3, over the Dufur High Rangers on April 8.
The Huskies (3-0 league, 5-2 overall) recorded a three-game Special District 7 series sweep over the winless Rangers (0-3 league, 0-7 overall), as they also won, 21-8, in a six-inning contest at Dufur City Park April 4.
The Huskies were seeking to win their sixth straight in Tuesday’s home game against the Irrigon High Knights (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Huskies play their next contest Saturday in an 11 a.m. doubleheader at Irrigon High School.
Dufur was seeking to get its first win Tuesday in a road game against the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Rangers play their next game Saturday in an 11 a.m. home doubleheader against the Tigers.
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (0-3 league, 0-6 overall) dropped their sixth straight game after losing a doubleheader, 12-2 and 12-1, to Stanfield on April 8 at Stanfield High School. The Cougars also lost, 12-5, at home on April 4 to Stanfield. Lyle was seeking to snap its losing streak in Tuesday’s home game against the Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (2-1 league, 7-3 overall). The Cougars play their next game in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader at Heppner High School.
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-1 league, 0-3 overall) lost, 24-1, to Heppner (1-0 league, 4-2 overall) in a Class 2A/1A Special District 6 softball home game April 4 at Lyle High School. The Cougars played at Heppner on Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline). Lyle plays its next game in an 11 a.m. road doubleheader against the Grant Union/Prairie City High Prospectors (3-0 league, 6-0 overall).
