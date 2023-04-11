The Sherman County High Huskies continue to be one of the top Class 2A/1A baseball teams, as they swept a home doubleheader, 10-5 and 13-3, over the Dufur High Rangers on April 8.

The Huskies (3-0 league, 5-2 overall) recorded a three-game Special District 7 series sweep over the winless Rangers (0-3 league, 0-7 overall), as they also won, 21-8, in a six-inning contest at Dufur City Park April 4.