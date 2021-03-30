Hood River — A popular trail in Post Canyon is in danger of closing because it cuts through private property. The Hood River Board of Commissioners March 15 decided to pass on trading a tract of river front forest land in exchange for the private property near Post Canyon Drive owned by Erwin Haglund. Haglund’s 42 acres borders Seneca Fouts State Natural Area to the north and west. The biking and hiking trail cuts through Haglund’s and other private property. Haglund in December 2020 asked the commissioners to consider taking his land in trade for 150 acres of county forestland on Highway 35 known as the Routson property. County Forest Manager Doug Thiesies discussed the issue with the board and agreed that the trade was not to the county’s benefit.
That leaves the Post Canyon trail users and the property owners in the area without a solution, said Commissioner Karen Joplin. Access to the trail may be closed and fenced. “It’s been made clear that these private landowners are done. We need to find a solution.”
The commission discussed turning the matter over to the County Forest Recreation Trails Committee, which may investigate a land purchase, or other resolutions to the problem, including rerouting a portion of the trail to Post Canyon Road.
