 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Port of Hood River Seat No. 5 Candidate Forum

Port seat No. 5 candidates

Candidates for the Port of Hood River commission seat No. 5 Jim Klaas, left, and Tor Bieker, right, shared their thoughts on current issues at the port during the May 11 Hood River Rotary meeting.

HOOD RIVER — At the May 11 Hood River Rotary club meeting, candidates for the Port Commission seat No. 5 answered questions and provided their insight on the port and beyond. Tor Bieker and Jim Klaas are contesting the spot on port commission, while Kristi Chapman is currently serving in position 4 and is running uncontested for re-election.

In Bieker’s opening statement to Rotary members he spoke much to the potential at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield. Bieker is a member of the Airport Advisory Committee.