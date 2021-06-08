Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2021. There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college- level credits.
An asterisk follows the names of those with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Condon: Margaret Campbell*
Hood River: Riley Bauer*, Abigail Bergemann, Savanna Brentlinger, Daisy Dolan, Nicholas Osborn, Nicolette Paulus, Josie Petersen, Erin Sutherland
Rufus: Max Martin
