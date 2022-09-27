Joe Yetter

Congressional candidate Joe Yetter, a Democrat, stands for a photograph at Cousin’s Inn and Restaurant in The Dalles.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Joe Yetter is the Democrat candidate in Oregon’s recently revised 2nd Congressional District. Yetter is running against the Republican incumbent, Rep. Cliff Bentz. He was interviewed at Cousin’s Inn and Restaurant in The Dalles as he concluded a road trip that included an appearance at the Pendleton Round-Up.

Q So introduce yourself, and tell me what brought you into this race.