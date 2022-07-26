Garique Clifford

1. Why are you running and what do you hope to accomplish?
I believe the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office needs strong leadership to move forward into the 21st century. As I sought support for my campaign, I’ve heard from many different entities there is a real divide between communities that’s not even political. There have been varying degrees of real concern on the enforcement of laws, constitutional and law violations, community relations, and applying the laws equally. If elected, one of my goals will be to establish some consistency within the agency. I will work to create and reinforce a culture that fosters a healthy workplace. This will promote integration as opposed to assimilation and help with true staff wellness. A healthy workforce will foster a better relationship with our community partners, citizens, and visitors to our area. I hope to establish a healthy working relationship with other county departments and other surrounding law enforcement agencies.
2. What in your opinion is the number one crime-related issue that needs immediate attention from the next sheriff?
Drug related criminal activity will continue to be a focus of the Sheriff’s Office. As you know, the Washington State Legislature has begun the process of decriminalizing aspects of drug possession. This does not stop criminal activity as it pertains to drugs. Most drug users utilize criminal behavior such as burglary, theft, and robbery to help fund a narcotics addiction. The education portion is critical; however, the detection, enforcement, and prosecution are also important that this behavior will not be tolerated. We have also seen incidents of domestic abuse spike during these troubled times. These types of incidents often go unreported. The cycle of family violence needs to stop. If elected, my staff and I will work tirelessly to ensure our communities are safe.
3. What is the most pressing need for the sheriff’s office and how do you recommend it be addressed?
The Sheriff’s Office or really law enforcement needs to keep abreast of new technology, investigative tools, and keep current with modern investigative techniques. It is important we have staff with current training, skills, and knowledge to provide Klickitat County with the best response possible to crimes in progress, complex investigations, and response to day-to-day activities. We’ve seen the trend of being responsive rather than proactive. I plan to change that direction with the help of the community. This will help limit the liability to the county and its citizens.
4. What plans do you have to address relations between law enforcement and the community?
While it always sounds simple, the answer to this question will always be communication and transparency. The communities we serve should always have a voice in what they deem important. I need to hear those concerns and have over this election cycle which will allow me to direct my resources accordingly. I plan to implement a Public Information Officer (PIO) and regularly provide information on social media and to local media outlets. My command staff and I will regularly be involved in community events. The communities of Klickitat County need to see law enforcement as an agency they can trust and contact with their concerns and crime reports. I will be a working Sheriff who you will see at calls for service working alongside my staff.
5. Do you consider yourself a constitutional sheriff? If yes, what does that mean to you? If not, why not?
I do consider myself a law enforcement officer that has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and that of the State of Washington. I have the rights of each citizen in mind when conducting or being employed in my status as a law enforcement officer. I take this very seriously, I take my oath seriously, and I will demand my staff to do so as well. A real constitutional sheriff is a leader in law enforcement who is cognizant of the entire Constitution while enforcing the laws of Washington State. If elected, I will work for all the citizens of Klickitat County.
