Garique Clifford

1. Why are you running and what do you hope to accomplish?

I believe the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office needs strong leadership to move forward into the 21st century.  As I sought support for my campaign, I’ve heard from many different entities there is a real divide between communities that’s not even political. There have been varying degrees of real concern on the enforcement of laws, constitutional and law violations, community relations, and applying the laws equally.  If elected, one of my goals will be to establish some consistency within the agency. I will work to create and reinforce a culture that fosters a healthy workplace. This will promote integration as opposed to assimilation and help with true staff wellness.  A healthy workforce will foster a better relationship with our community partners, citizens, and visitors to our area. I hope to establish a healthy working relationship with other county departments and other surrounding law enforcement agencies.