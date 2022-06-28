On June 18 at approximately 11:57 a.m., the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a deceased person, floating in the water, at or near the Fish Hatchery at the inlet of the Little White Salmon River at Drano Lake.
Sheriff Dave Brown said in a press release deputies responded and with the assistance of a Washington State Fish & Game Officer, located and recovered the body of Debby Lynn Lail, 54, of Camas.
"Upon further investigation, we discovered Lail had parked along Cook-Underwood Road and began navigating the trail with her dog to access the Spirit Falls area," said the release. "Access to the area is difficult and becomes more treacherous as you near the falls and waterline. While near the waterfall, Lail fell into the water, and sustained injuries. She was unable to self-rescue."
Lail’s remains were transported to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of her death.
