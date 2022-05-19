May 17 primary election

Election highlights and Gorge results

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported 937,445 ballots had been returned of 2,948,373. That pegs the statewide voter turnout at 31.8%, slightly above the 2018 turnout, the last non-presidential year primary election in Oregon.

Wasco County ended Election Day at 36.57% turnout, compared to 48.67% in 2020 and 38.19% in 2018, according to County Clerk Lisa Gambee. Roughly 50% of ballots were received between Monday 5/16 and Tuesday 5/17, with Election Day being 1/3 of all ballots (12% out of 36%).

Hood River County had a voter turnout of 40.87% as of election day, according to Brian Beebe with county elections. Beebe noted postmarked ballots received by May 25 will be counted, under new state law, so final turnout will not be known until then.

Circuit Court judge (Wasco, Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wheeler counties)

Five-county results for Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4, on May 19 showed John A. Wolf with 53.57% of the vote (6503 votes), leading Caleb M Berthelsen who had 46.15% (5603 votes), according to information from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

Statewide results

Wyden wins, could face Perkins

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, easily won the Democratic primary for the seat he has held since 1996. As of Wednesday afternoon, Wyden had 89% of the vote.

On the Republican side, Jo Rae Perkins of Albany was leading the GOP primary with 32% of the vote. Darin Harbrick, owner of Harbick’s Country Inn and Harbick’s Country Store in the McKenzie River Valley, was second with 30% of the vote. The slow ballot count in Clackamas County could affect the outcomes.

If Perkins wins the primary, it will be her second race for the U.S. Senate in two years. She won the Republican nomination in 2020. Democratic incumbent Jeff Merkley won with 56% of the vote, while Perkins received 39%.

Perkins’ association with the QAnon conspiracy posed a problem for other Republicans running for office in 2020, with some candidates declining to appear at party events in which she took part.

Trio of incumbents win primaries in “safe” congressional districts

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Beaverton, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, and U.S. Rep Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland, won their party’s primaries in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd congressional districts, respectively. All three districts have prohibitively large voter majorities of the incumbent’s party.

Kotek, Drazan top 34 candidates for governor

Kotek, who stepped down as House speaker to run for governor, easily won the Democratic nomination for governor, with 56% of the vote. Treasurer Tobias Read conceded to Kotek late Tuesday, having received 32% of the vote.

Christine Drazan, the former House minority leader, was leading in the Republican race with 23% of the vote. Former GOP state chair Bob Tiernan was second with 18%.

Tiernan conceded on Wednesday, but Drazan said she would hold off declaring victory due to the stalled ballot count in Clackamas County.

Betsy Johnson, a former state senator, is also mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation.

Stephenson tops BOLI race, but may face Helt in run-off

The race for the non-partisan position of commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries appears headed for a run-off

Portland labor lawyer Christina Stephenson ran up a large edge over her six rivals in the race. But with 47% of the vote, she’s falling short of the 50% required to skip a run-off in November.

If current trends hold, she would face former Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, who has 19% of the vote, in the general election.

County results

Full unofficial counts reported May 17:

Sherman County

Updated election results below:

Circuit Court Judge, 7th District Position 4:

John A Wolf: 292

Caleb M Berthlesen: 209

Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Democratic:

No candidate filed: 0

Write-In: 8

Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Republican:

Justin Miller: 256

Write in: 1

State Representative for 57th District, Democratic

No candidate filed:0

Write-in:6

State Representative for 57th District, Republican

Greg Smith 322

Sherman County Assessor:

Drew Messenger: 511

Write in:3

District Attorney, Sherman County

Wade M McLeod: 481

Write in: 6

US Senator, Democratic

Ron Wyden 84

Brent Thompson 6

William E Barlow lll I

US Senator, Republican

Darin Harbick 70

Sam Palmer 116

Jo Rae Perkins 104

Christopher C Christensen 20

Ibra A Taher 1

Robert M Fleming 5

Jason Beebe 40

Wasco County

US Senator (DEM)

Ron Wyden - 2016

Brent Thompson - 120

William Barlow – 190

US Senator (REP)

Darin Harbick - 671

Sam Palmer - 312

Joe Rae Perkins - 812

Christopher Christensen - 167

Ibra A Taher - 34

Robert M Fleming - 81

Jason Beebe - 292

US Representative, 2nd District (DEM)

Adam Prine - 586

Joe Yetter - 1192

US Representative, 2nd District (REP)

Mark Cavener - 431

Katherine M Gallant - 137

Cliff S Bentz - 1877

Governor (DEM)

Tobias Read - 909

John Sweeney - 33

Patrick Starnes - 52

Dave Stauffer - 32

Peter Hall - 4

Genevieve Wilson - 11

Keisha Lanell Merchant - 4

Michael Cross - 11

George Carrillo - 56

Tina Kotek - 988

Michael Trimble - 15

Ifeanyichukwu Diru - 10

Wilson Bright - 9

Julian Bell - 22

David Beem - 13

Governor (REP)

Amber Richardson - 21

Bill Sizemore - 137

Stefan Strek - 6

Nick Hess - 47

John Presco - 3

Bud Pierce - 112

Stan Pulliam - 347

Kerry McQuisten - 215

Tim McCloud - 26

Brandon Merritt - 24

Reed Christensen - 18

Jessica Gomez - 59

Marc Thielman - 252

Bob Tiernan - 424

Christine Drazan - 530

Court Boice - 15

Bridget Barton - 309

Raymond Baldwin - 3

David Burch - 6

State Senator, 26th District (DEM)

Raz Mason - 1421

State Senator, 26th District (REP)

Michael Nugent - 108

Daniel Bonham - 1555

Steve Bates - 142

State Representative, 52nd District (DEM)

Darcy Long - 1512

State Representative, 52nd District (REP)

Britt Storkson - 75

Jeff Helfrich - 1524

James Born - 138

State Representative, 57th District (REP)

Greg Smith - 606

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Christina Stephenson - 1861

Cheri Helt - 1162

Chris Henry - 165

Robert Neuman - 313

Casey Kulla - 701

Brent Barker - 725

Aaron Baca - 128

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6

Roger DeHoog - 3655

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3

Darleen Ortega - 2926

Vance Day - 2337

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5

Scott Shorr - 3624

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8

Ramon A Pagan - 3532

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4

John Wolf - 3017

Caleb Berthelsen - 2749

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2

Marion Weatherford - 3712

Commissioner, Position 1

Scott Hege - 3841

Cynthia Bearss - 1566

Commissioner, Position 3

Rod Runyon - 2936

Phil Brady - 3169

Hood River County

US Senator (DEM)

Ron Wyden 2816

Brent Thompson 110

William E Barlow III 197

US Senator (REP)

Darin Harbick 405

Sam Palmer 179

Jo Rae Perkins 555

Christopher C Christensen 118

Ibra A Taher 28

Robert M Fleming 28

Jason Beebe 137

US Representative, 3rd District (DEM)

Jonathan E. Polhemus 193

Earl Blumenauer 2794

US Representative, 3rd District (REP)

Joanna Harbour 967

Governor (DEM)

Tobias Read 1036

John Sweeney 24

Patrick E Starnes 52

Dave W Stauffer 12

Peter W Hall 9

Genevieve Wilson H 13

Keisha Lanell Merchant 11

Michael Cross 5

George L Carrillo 54

Tina Kotek 1742

Michael Trimble 11

Ifeanyichukwu C Diru 13

Wilson R Bright 13

Julian Bell 26

David Beem 8

Governor (REP)

Amber R Richardson 12

Bill Sizemore 68

Stefan G Strek (Stregoi) 1

Nick Hess 18

John G Presco 2

Bud Pierce 99

Stan Pulliam 243

Kerry McQuisten 97

Tim McCloud 19

Brandon C Merritt 10

Reed Christensen 8

Jessica Gomez 61

Marc Thielman 113

Bob Tiernan 269

Christine Drazan 337

Court Boice 12

Bridget Barton 223

Raymond Baldwin 2

David A Burch 2

State Senator, 26th District (DEM)

Raz Mason 2381

State Senator, 26th District (REP)

Michael J Nugent 107

Daniel G Bonham 1325

Steve Bates 173

State Representative, 52nd District (DEM)

Darcy Long 2379

State Representative, 52nd District (REP)

Britt Storkson 39

Jeff Helfrich 1476

James Born 97

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 01 (DEM)

Nathan Salter 260

Michael Collins 251

Tim Counihan 276

Lara Dunn 280

Jennifer M Bayer 265

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 01 (REP)

Susan Johnson 58

Tama Lynn Hepner 58

Isabella Correa 57

LaJuana Decker 66

Bruce R Decker 71

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 02 (DEM)

Erica Roulier 288

Sandi Scheinberg 281

Thomas Hanlon-Wilde 275

Becky Brun 322

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 02 (REP)

Katie Haynie 138

Kareem J Patton 99

John Wayne Cochran 105

Mike Kern 105

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 03 (DEM)

Bridget Bailey 113

Sarah Bellinson 130

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 03

Rick Larson 40

Shawna Hasel 32

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 04

Susan Lannak 292

Bonnie New 339

Steven Kaplan 301

Diana Kay Beterbide 291

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 04 (REP)

Martin Sanders 117

Wanda G Martin 100

Carl H Martin 106

Kim McDoal 99

Tom Yates 132

Agi Bofferding 114

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 05 (DEM) (Vote for 5)

227 ballots (0 over voted ballots, 0 overvotes, 880 undervotes)

Ann Harris 142

Christopher Berens 104

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 05

Loran Ayles 104

Gene Jones 105

Sally Hazlett 106

Michon Mainwaring 104

Tami Thompson 100

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 06 (DEM)

Sarah Kellems 169

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 06 (REP)

Michelle Jacobs 79

Tyson Jacobs 81

Lynn Jackson 76

Susan Walker 78

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 07 (DEM)

Mark Reynolds 121

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 07

Jerry Luke 47

Kathy Mussi 45

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 08 (REP)

Mark Johnson 79

Chris R Chapman 48

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 09 (DEM)

Paul Zastrow 28

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 09 (REP)

Kris Wilhelm 37

Thomas Wilhelm 36

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 10 (DEM)

Tracie Hornung 110

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 10 (REP)

Cliff Mansfield 77

Tracy G Mansfield 72

Brenda Bounds 82

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 11 (DEM)

Lucy Hill 140

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 11 (REP)

Becky Routson 94

Vince Wilson 65

Jeannie Troxel 70

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 12 (REP)

Troy Lynn Pruit 71

Tiffany Pruit 74

Melissa Martin 76

Craig Martin 75

Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 13 (DEM)

Liz Terhaar 82

Daniel Vazquez 89

Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 13 (REP)

Dani Correa 71

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Christina E Stephenson 2502

Cheri Helt 929

Chris Henry 138

Robert Neuman 219

Casey M Kulla 641

Brent T Barker 395

Aaron R Baca 73

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6

Roger J DeHoog 3619

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3

Darleen Ortega 3520

Vance Day 1457

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5

Scott A Shorr 3606

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8

Ramón A Pagán 3583

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4

John A Wolf 2653

Caleb M Berthelsen 2244

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2

Marion T Weatherford 3549

Hood River County, Commissioner Chair)

Ron Rivers 2127

Jennifer Euwer 3737

Hood River County, Commissioner District 1

Kathleen Sanders 545

Leti Valle Moretti 1315

Hood River County, Commissioner District 3

Ed Weathers 827

Justice of the Peace (Vote for 1)

John Harvey 183