May 17 primary election
Election highlights and Gorge results
As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported 937,445 ballots had been returned of 2,948,373. That pegs the statewide voter turnout at 31.8%, slightly above the 2018 turnout, the last non-presidential year primary election in Oregon.
Wasco County ended Election Day at 36.57% turnout, compared to 48.67% in 2020 and 38.19% in 2018, according to County Clerk Lisa Gambee. Roughly 50% of ballots were received between Monday 5/16 and Tuesday 5/17, with Election Day being 1/3 of all ballots (12% out of 36%).
Hood River County had a voter turnout of 40.87% as of election day, according to Brian Beebe with county elections. Beebe noted postmarked ballots received by May 25 will be counted, under new state law, so final turnout will not be known until then.
Circuit Court judge (Wasco, Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wheeler counties)
Five-county results for Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4, on May 19 showed John A. Wolf with 53.57% of the vote (6503 votes), leading Caleb M Berthelsen who had 46.15% (5603 votes), according to information from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
Statewide results
Wyden wins, could face Perkins
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, easily won the Democratic primary for the seat he has held since 1996. As of Wednesday afternoon, Wyden had 89% of the vote.
On the Republican side, Jo Rae Perkins of Albany was leading the GOP primary with 32% of the vote. Darin Harbrick, owner of Harbick’s Country Inn and Harbick’s Country Store in the McKenzie River Valley, was second with 30% of the vote. The slow ballot count in Clackamas County could affect the outcomes.
If Perkins wins the primary, it will be her second race for the U.S. Senate in two years. She won the Republican nomination in 2020. Democratic incumbent Jeff Merkley won with 56% of the vote, while Perkins received 39%.
Perkins’ association with the QAnon conspiracy posed a problem for other Republicans running for office in 2020, with some candidates declining to appear at party events in which she took part.
Trio of incumbents win primaries in “safe” congressional districts
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Beaverton, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, and U.S. Rep Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland, won their party’s primaries in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd congressional districts, respectively. All three districts have prohibitively large voter majorities of the incumbent’s party.
Kotek, Drazan top 34 candidates for governor
Kotek, who stepped down as House speaker to run for governor, easily won the Democratic nomination for governor, with 56% of the vote. Treasurer Tobias Read conceded to Kotek late Tuesday, having received 32% of the vote.
Christine Drazan, the former House minority leader, was leading in the Republican race with 23% of the vote. Former GOP state chair Bob Tiernan was second with 18%.
Tiernan conceded on Wednesday, but Drazan said she would hold off declaring victory due to the stalled ballot count in Clackamas County.
Betsy Johnson, a former state senator, is also mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation.
Stephenson tops BOLI race, but may face Helt in run-off
The race for the non-partisan position of commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries appears headed for a run-off
Portland labor lawyer Christina Stephenson ran up a large edge over her six rivals in the race. But with 47% of the vote, she’s falling short of the 50% required to skip a run-off in November.
If current trends hold, she would face former Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, who has 19% of the vote, in the general election.
County results
Full unofficial counts reported May 17:
Sherman County
Updated election results below:
Circuit Court Judge, 7th District Position 4:
John A Wolf: 292
Caleb M Berthlesen: 209
Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Democratic:
No candidate filed: 0
Write-In: 8
Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Republican:
Justin Miller: 256
Write in: 1
State Representative for 57th District, Democratic
No candidate filed:0
Write-in:6
State Representative for 57th District, Republican
Greg Smith 322
Sherman County Assessor:
Drew Messenger: 511
Write in:3
District Attorney, Sherman County
Wade M McLeod: 481
Write in: 6
US Senator, Democratic
Ron Wyden 84
Brent Thompson 6
William E Barlow lll I
US Senator, Republican
Darin Harbick 70
Sam Palmer 116
Jo Rae Perkins 104
Christopher C Christensen 20
Ibra A Taher 1
Robert M Fleming 5
Jason Beebe 40
Wasco County
US Senator (DEM)
Ron Wyden - 2016
Brent Thompson - 120
William Barlow – 190
US Senator (REP)
Darin Harbick - 671
Sam Palmer - 312
Joe Rae Perkins - 812
Christopher Christensen - 167
Ibra A Taher - 34
Robert M Fleming - 81
Jason Beebe - 292
US Representative, 2nd District (DEM)
Adam Prine - 586
Joe Yetter - 1192
US Representative, 2nd District (REP)
Mark Cavener - 431
Katherine M Gallant - 137
Cliff S Bentz - 1877
Governor (DEM)
Tobias Read - 909
John Sweeney - 33
Patrick Starnes - 52
Dave Stauffer - 32
Peter Hall - 4
Genevieve Wilson - 11
Keisha Lanell Merchant - 4
Michael Cross - 11
George Carrillo - 56
Tina Kotek - 988
Michael Trimble - 15
Ifeanyichukwu Diru - 10
Wilson Bright - 9
Julian Bell - 22
David Beem - 13
Governor (REP)
Amber Richardson - 21
Bill Sizemore - 137
Stefan Strek - 6
Nick Hess - 47
John Presco - 3
Bud Pierce - 112
Stan Pulliam - 347
Kerry McQuisten - 215
Tim McCloud - 26
Brandon Merritt - 24
Reed Christensen - 18
Jessica Gomez - 59
Marc Thielman - 252
Bob Tiernan - 424
Christine Drazan - 530
Court Boice - 15
Bridget Barton - 309
Raymond Baldwin - 3
David Burch - 6
State Senator, 26th District (DEM)
Raz Mason - 1421
State Senator, 26th District (REP)
Michael Nugent - 108
Daniel Bonham - 1555
Steve Bates - 142
State Representative, 52nd District (DEM)
Darcy Long - 1512
State Representative, 52nd District (REP)
Britt Storkson - 75
Jeff Helfrich - 1524
James Born - 138
State Representative, 57th District (REP)
Greg Smith - 606
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Christina Stephenson - 1861
Cheri Helt - 1162
Chris Henry - 165
Robert Neuman - 313
Casey Kulla - 701
Brent Barker - 725
Aaron Baca - 128
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6
Roger DeHoog - 3655
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3
Darleen Ortega - 2926
Vance Day - 2337
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5
Scott Shorr - 3624
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8
Ramon A Pagan - 3532
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4
John Wolf - 3017
Caleb Berthelsen - 2749
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2
Marion Weatherford - 3712
Commissioner, Position 1
Scott Hege - 3841
Cynthia Bearss - 1566
Commissioner, Position 3
Rod Runyon - 2936
Phil Brady - 3169
Hood River County
US Senator (DEM)
Ron Wyden 2816
Brent Thompson 110
William E Barlow III 197
US Senator (REP)
Darin Harbick 405
Sam Palmer 179
Jo Rae Perkins 555
Christopher C Christensen 118
Ibra A Taher 28
Robert M Fleming 28
Jason Beebe 137
US Representative, 3rd District (DEM)
Jonathan E. Polhemus 193
Earl Blumenauer 2794
US Representative, 3rd District (REP)
Joanna Harbour 967
Governor (DEM)
Tobias Read 1036
John Sweeney 24
Patrick E Starnes 52
Dave W Stauffer 12
Peter W Hall 9
Genevieve Wilson H 13
Keisha Lanell Merchant 11
Michael Cross 5
George L Carrillo 54
Tina Kotek 1742
Michael Trimble 11
Ifeanyichukwu C Diru 13
Wilson R Bright 13
Julian Bell 26
David Beem 8
Governor (REP)
Amber R Richardson 12
Bill Sizemore 68
Stefan G Strek (Stregoi) 1
Nick Hess 18
John G Presco 2
Bud Pierce 99
Stan Pulliam 243
Kerry McQuisten 97
Tim McCloud 19
Brandon C Merritt 10
Reed Christensen 8
Jessica Gomez 61
Marc Thielman 113
Bob Tiernan 269
Christine Drazan 337
Court Boice 12
Bridget Barton 223
Raymond Baldwin 2
David A Burch 2
State Senator, 26th District (DEM)
Raz Mason 2381
State Senator, 26th District (REP)
Michael J Nugent 107
Daniel G Bonham 1325
Steve Bates 173
State Representative, 52nd District (DEM)
Darcy Long 2379
State Representative, 52nd District (REP)
Britt Storkson 39
Jeff Helfrich 1476
James Born 97
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 01 (DEM)
Nathan Salter 260
Michael Collins 251
Tim Counihan 276
Lara Dunn 280
Jennifer M Bayer 265
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 01 (REP)
Susan Johnson 58
Tama Lynn Hepner 58
Isabella Correa 57
LaJuana Decker 66
Bruce R Decker 71
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 02 (DEM)
Erica Roulier 288
Sandi Scheinberg 281
Thomas Hanlon-Wilde 275
Becky Brun 322
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 02 (REP)
Katie Haynie 138
Kareem J Patton 99
John Wayne Cochran 105
Mike Kern 105
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 03 (DEM)
Bridget Bailey 113
Sarah Bellinson 130
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 03
Rick Larson 40
Shawna Hasel 32
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 04
Susan Lannak 292
Bonnie New 339
Steven Kaplan 301
Diana Kay Beterbide 291
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 04 (REP)
Martin Sanders 117
Wanda G Martin 100
Carl H Martin 106
Kim McDoal 99
Tom Yates 132
Agi Bofferding 114
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 05 (DEM) (Vote for 5)
227 ballots (0 over voted ballots, 0 overvotes, 880 undervotes)
Ann Harris 142
Christopher Berens 104
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 05
Loran Ayles 104
Gene Jones 105
Sally Hazlett 106
Michon Mainwaring 104
Tami Thompson 100
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 06 (DEM)
Sarah Kellems 169
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 06 (REP)
Michelle Jacobs 79
Tyson Jacobs 81
Lynn Jackson 76
Susan Walker 78
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 07 (DEM)
Mark Reynolds 121
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 07
Jerry Luke 47
Kathy Mussi 45
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 08 (REP)
Mark Johnson 79
Chris R Chapman 48
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 09 (DEM)
Paul Zastrow 28
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 09 (REP)
Kris Wilhelm 37
Thomas Wilhelm 36
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 10 (DEM)
Tracie Hornung 110
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 10 (REP)
Cliff Mansfield 77
Tracy G Mansfield 72
Brenda Bounds 82
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 11 (DEM)
Lucy Hill 140
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 11 (REP)
Becky Routson 94
Vince Wilson 65
Jeannie Troxel 70
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 12 (REP)
Troy Lynn Pruit 71
Tiffany Pruit 74
Melissa Martin 76
Craig Martin 75
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat - PRECINCT 13 (DEM)
Liz Terhaar 82
Daniel Vazquez 89
Precinct Committee Person - Republican - PRECINCT 13 (REP)
Dani Correa 71
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Christina E Stephenson 2502
Cheri Helt 929
Chris Henry 138
Robert Neuman 219
Casey M Kulla 641
Brent T Barker 395
Aaron R Baca 73
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6
Roger J DeHoog 3619
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3
Darleen Ortega 3520
Vance Day 1457
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5
Scott A Shorr 3606
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8
Ramón A Pagán 3583
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4
John A Wolf 2653
Caleb M Berthelsen 2244
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2
Marion T Weatherford 3549
Hood River County, Commissioner Chair)
Ron Rivers 2127
Jennifer Euwer 3737
Hood River County, Commissioner District 1
Kathleen Sanders 545
Leti Valle Moretti 1315
Hood River County, Commissioner District 3
Ed Weathers 827
Justice of the Peace (Vote for 1)
John Harvey 183
