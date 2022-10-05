Hood River County School District (HRCSD) conducted its biannual core values survey in June 2022. The purpose of these surveys, which are conducted in the fall and spring each year, is to assess the school district’s performance on each core values.
Core values include student learning and growth, safety and operations, wellness, equity and cultural responsiveness, and family and community partnerships. These core values form the foundation of the school district’s strategic plan. One goal within that plan is to strengthen partnerships with families and its community. An objective to help fulfill that goal is to regularly gather and analyze feedback from stakeholders to continually improve services for students and families.
The school district conducted its first core values survey in fall 2021. It listened to feedback from respondents of the first survey and modified some survey questions to improve clarity. The survey instrument includes three questions per core value as well as an open-ended question for respondents to provide feedback.
More than 1,000 individuals responded to the survey, including 686 students, 217 parents/guardians, and 177 staff members.
A lower number of parents/guardians participated in the spring 2022 survey compared to the fall 2021 survey. Summary ratings for core values changed minimally from the fall to the spring. Parents/guardians rated performance between neutral and good on all values. Wellness was rated the highest.
Parents/guardians rated the following areas the highest: There are positive school staff role models for my student; My student feels included at school. Parents/guardians rated the following area the lowest: My student’s academic and social growth is clearly communicated with me.
A similar number of staff participated in the spring 2022 survey. Summary ratings for the core values changed minimally from fall to spring. Staff rated student learning and growth and equity and culturally responsiveness between neutral and good. They rated operations and safety, wellness, and family and community partnerships good.
Staff rated the following areas the highest: I know what to do in an emergency situation; I set high expectations for my students and motivated them to do their best; I feel welcome at my school; I have a supervisor or administrator who I can go to for support; I feel supported by my colleagues. Staff rated the following area the lowest: Professional development from the school district and my school helps me improve my classroom instruction or profession.
A significantly higher number of students participated in the spring 2022 survey. Student ratings increased for student learning and growth and equity and cultural responsiveness. All core values fell within neutral to good. Safety and operations and wellness scored closer to good.
Students rated the following areas the highest: I have positive friend relationships at school; I know what to do in an emergency situation. Students rated the following area the lowest: I feel confident that people at my school can have honest conversations with each other about race.
HRCSD concluded that there are no poor areas, according to parents/guardians, students, and staff; however, there is room for improvement in all areas.
