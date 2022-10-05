Hood River County School District (HRCSD) conducted its biannual core values survey in June 2022. The purpose of these surveys, which are conducted in the fall and spring each year, is to assess the school district’s performance on each core values.

Core values include student learning and growth, safety and operations, wellness, equity and cultural responsiveness, and family and community partnerships. These core values form the foundation of the school district’s strategic plan. One goal within that plan is to strengthen partnerships with families and its community. An objective to help fulfill that goal is to regularly gather and analyze feedback from stakeholders to continually improve services for students and families.