THE DALLES — The feasibility of citing an athletic complex on property near the regional jail that was recently transferred to Wasco County ownership as part of a tax agreement with Google will be the subject of a grant-funded “brownsfield” study if a request by the Wasco County Board of Commissioners is approved by the state.
A brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which funds the studies.
“The area qualifies,” Chief Executive Officer Tyler Stone told the county board of commissioners during their regular meeting May 18. “There is an old city landfill on the site, and portions of the aluminum site as well,” Stone explained.
The athletic fields are currently located on property being considered for expansion of Mid-Columbia Medical Center (see graphic at right).
A brownsfield program is already administered by the City of The Dalles, and the county will use the city consultant, Stone said. The grant covers aspects of planning, and will help determine what the site can accommodate and identify potential environmental and archaeological concerns related to the site.
Use of the site as an athletic complex has been proposed as part of an effort to vacate county-owned property between Sixth and 10th streets west of Weber Street in The Dalles, currently dedicated to ballfields, to allow for proposed construction of a new hospital on the site.
“This is part of the due diligence; we need to gather all the information we need to make this project happen,” Stone said. “This is the next step, so we understand the needs and how to best build a successful facility in the future.”
Cost of the study could range from $35,000 to $75,000 as a general cost, Stone said. Some aspects of the feasibility study will not fall under the grant, like economic feasibility, and those costs will be funded by the county, Stone said.
The board of commissioners reached a consensus in support of moving forward with the grant request.
Stone said a project timeline would be part of the grant proposal, which he hopes to have out to bid in the next few weeks. The study would likely take several months, he added.
