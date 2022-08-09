Hood River Special Olympics

The Hood River Athletics Team.  Front row (left to right) Jessie Bigelow, Sierra Bigelow, Leilanie Rash, Melody Nilson. Back row Coach Jeff Andrews, Dylan Bigelow, Dawson Beneventi. Not pictured are Shad Grimsley and Coaches Sandra Andrews and Brian McCavitt.

 Contributed photo

Hood River area athletes competed in the Oregon Special Olympics Athletics (track and field) Regional Competition this past Saturday, July 30. The annual event had been cancelled the last two years due to health concerns but returned Saturday at Clackamas High School with all the enthusiasm and competitiveness that has become customary at these events.

Eight local area developmentally disabled athletes competed in track and field events against a field of over 80 athletes representing the Northwest Oregon region. Standout performers were Melody Nilson and Dawson Beneventi, each with gold medals in the 50m dash and the softball throw.