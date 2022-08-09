Hood River area athletes competed in the Oregon Special Olympics Athletics (track and field) Regional Competition this past Saturday, July 30. The annual event had been cancelled the last two years due to health concerns but returned Saturday at Clackamas High School with all the enthusiasm and competitiveness that has become customary at these events.
Eight local area developmentally disabled athletes competed in track and field events against a field of over 80 athletes representing the Northwest Oregon region. Standout performers were Melody Nilson and Dawson Beneventi, each with gold medals in the 50m dash and the softball throw.
Other medalists were Dylan Bigelow, Jessie Bigelow, Leilanie Rash, Shad Grimsley and Sierra Bigelow.
“Special Olympics plays an incredibly important role in the lives of the developmentally disabled,” said local program manager Jim Meckoll. “For many it is one of their few opportunities for social interaction and their only opportunity for athletics. The program has a transformative effect on both the athletes and volunteer coaches and supporters.”
Hood River Special Olympics continues this fall with aquatics and bowling. Volunteers ages 16 and up are always welcome. Hood River Valley High School students Ben Bauman and Max Meckoll both coached athletics and called the experience “amazing and fulfilling” and “a great way to gain volunteer experience and give back to the community”.
For more information on volunteer opportunities or know an athlete who would like to participate, email Hood River Special Olympics at hoodriver@soor.org. You can also learn more about Special Olympics at the annual fundraising event “Shred Day,” from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the Rite Aid parking lot in Hood River where donations will be accepted to shred sensitive documents.
