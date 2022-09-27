HOOD RIVER ­— Urban renewal is near the top of the City of Hood River’s project goals. Listed as a critical project, formation of the Westside Urban Renewal District is gaining traction while the already established Columbia Cascade Urban Renewal District — listed as a significant priority — has more than $4 million to spend on infrastructure upgrades. The Columbia Cascade District was established in 1987 and encompasses most of downtown and sections of Industrial Street.

There are lots of moving parts to forming an urban renewal district. Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder explained it as a funding tool to spur the local economy. Through property taxes from new private businesses, the district can collect money that will go back into infrastructure projects within the district. Already existing business and landowners will not see their property taxes increased, and urban renewal districts help municipalities avoid "blight" — run down and abandoned buildings — and pay for infrastructure upgrades upfront.