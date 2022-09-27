HOOD RIVER — Urban renewal is near the top of the City of Hood River’s project goals. Listed as a critical project, formation of the Westside Urban Renewal District is gaining traction while the already established Columbia Cascade Urban Renewal District — listed as a significant priority — has more than $4 million to spend on infrastructure upgrades. The Columbia Cascade District was established in 1987 and encompasses most of downtown and sections of Industrial Street.
There are lots of moving parts to forming an urban renewal district. Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder explained it as a funding tool to spur the local economy. Through property taxes from new private businesses, the district can collect money that will go back into infrastructure projects within the district. Already existing business and landowners will not see their property taxes increased, and urban renewal districts help municipalities avoid "blight" — run down and abandoned buildings — and pay for infrastructure upgrades upfront.
Funding is collected through a process known as tax increment financing (TIF). Before an urban renewal district can be formed, a county assessor sets a price on the total assessed value and that number becomes known as the “frozen base.” Property tax revenue for basic services no longer increases even when costs may continue to rise.
In August the Urban Renewal Agency Board (URAB) met to consider next steps with the Heights Streetscape project. Board members authorized a contract with Portland-based design firm, MIG, and chose one of the three options for the streetscape layout.
Hood River Planning Director Dustin Nilsen explained the project has completed phase two by selecting alternative three, which is a hybrid option that will add more pedestrian and bicycle lanes.
“Now we’re moving into phase three of that project which will be the development of the preferred design into a more detailed and finalized blueprint,” said Nilsen.
Thirteenth Street going south will be reverted into a two-way street that will include more landscaping and sidewalk space.
During the Sept. 15 Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (URAC) meeting, Elder approached the committee looking for input as the city have prepared a scope of work for a feasibility study on the possible Westside Urban Renewal District.
The scope includes two phases. Phase one is the feasibility study to determine boundary, preliminary projects, financial analysis and involvement from the public. Elder estimated the study could wrap up in March 2023. At the conclusion of phase one, the URAB will decide whether or not to pursue a Westside Urban Renewal District. If they opt to move forward, phase two will be centered around planning and securing funds.
According to the urban renewal agency’s fiscal budget for 2022-23, the potential Westside District could have a maximum indebtedness somewhere between $80 and $120 million — which is money that could be spent on projects within the urban renewal boundary. A project this size would require dedicated staff, something the City of Hood River doesn’t have at the moment. Administrators have been forced to close their doors on Fridays due to the lack of staff. Building internal staffing will be a focus for the urban renewal agency over the next two years.
