HOOD RIVER — The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge will be closed to all traffic for a 72-hour period beginning at 12:01 a.m. the morning of Friday, June 10 through 11:59 p.m. the night of Sunday, June 12.
Bridges in The Dalles and Cascade Locks will be open during the closure.
During this total closure, crews from Granite Construction will repave the Oregon and Washington approach ramps. The work will include roughening the surfaces, applying an emulsion and a rubber membrane, and finally a 1.5-inch asphalt surface. Since the work must be conducted in dry conditions, it will be rescheduled if the weather is rainy, with an alternate work window of June 24-26.
Consulting engineer Harvey Coffman of Coffman Engineering described the need for the project, saying “The north and south ramps were originally constructed in 1951 and they are showing their age, as evidenced by the development of potholes and increased patching on the roadway surface. Additionally, traffic has been wearing the roadway down in the wheel lines, creating ruts. Also, recent testing identified chloride infiltration in the concrete surface, likely from the use of de-icing salts, that is above acceptable thresholds. If untreated, these chlorides can accelerate corrosion of the reinforcing bars that can lead to increased deterioration. A hot mix asphalt overlay with a waterproof membrane will be utilized to address these issues, provide a smoother riding surface, and extend the service life of the approach ramp deck.”
The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge is the only Columbia River crossing in a 40-mile radius in the center of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The nearly 100-year-old steel structure is due for replacement, and a rigorous bi-state effort is underway to complete engineering and design and secure construction funding. Meanwhile, the current bridge is a critical link in the region’s transportation infrastructure. Bids were received for three potential closure schedules that included a three, five, or seven-day closure option to complete the work. The port accepted the bid from Granite of $795,000. This was the highest cost option but allows the project to be completed in the shortest possible duration to minimize the impact to bridge users.
