05-24 TD Ballot Drops_MBG2745.jpg

The Dalles Rotary Club volunteer Randy Anderson slides a ballot into a secure drop box outside the Wasco County Courthouse on District Election Day, May 16. Ballots must be in an official dropbox by 8 p.m., or postdated or before election day.
    • May 16, 2023 - ELECTION DAY. Ballots must be placed in a dropbox by 8 pm, or postmarked on or before election day.
    • May 23, 2023 - Last day to accept ballots by mail with valid postmark