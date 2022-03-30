The 2021-2022 school year hasn’t ended yet, but it’s time to start thinking about 2022-2023 — especially if your child turns 5 before Sept. 1 in both Oregon and Washington.
While some schools are planning in person registration events, all are utilizing online registration.
Hood River County School District
HRCSD kindergarten and new student enrollment opens in April. Those with children who will be 5 as of Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten within the district. To enroll, families need to complete an online form; geographical boundaries determine the attendance areas for each school within the district. Visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Domain/1625 for boundary information — type in your address and all school locations are highlighted by zooming out.
“Following the guidance of the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), HRCSD recommends enrolling students in grades according to their age,” said a district press release.
“In April and May, the school district will be sharing information regarding 2022 summer programs to help address academic needs for all its students. Elementary school principals will offer special informational events for kindergarten families in May. Families who enroll their kindergarten students will receive the details of these sessions.”
For more information, call the administrative office at 541-386-2511.
White Salmon Valley School District
WSVSD is not having in-person registration due to COVID, but those with children who will be 5 before Sept. 1 may visit the district website at www.wsvsd.org/page/new-student-enrollment-k-12 for online forms. Students must reside within the district’s boundaries or reside in Washington and have an approved, current Choice Transfer Agreement on file.
Enrollment documents include complete immunization records (students cannot attend school until all medically verified immunization documentation has been submitted and shows the student is up to date on all required vaccinations; personal/religious exemption forms are also online) and a birth certificate, passport, baptismal certificate or adoption decree. For new students in grades 9-12, the student’s unofficial transcripts from all previous schools are additionally required.
Those who already have a student or students within the district and who are enrolling additional students may sign into their family access account, a link for which is available at the website above. Those who do not yet have an account will find an Account Request Page link as well.
North Wasco County School District No. 21
As of press time, NWCSD No. 21 did not have information to share regarding kindergarten and new student registration, but expected to have a press release available soon.
