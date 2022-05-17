Results from the fist round of ballots, released by Hood River County election officers at 8 p.m. on May 17, 2022. Results are both incomplete and unofficial, and will be updated May 18.
HR County Commissioner Chair
Jennifer Euwer- 3464 (63.11%)
Ron Rivers – 1972 (35.93%)
Write-in – 53 (0.97%)
Judge Circuit Court, 7th District, Pos. 4
John Wolf – 2478 (54.24%)
Caleb Berthelsen – 2077 (45.46%)
Write-in – 14 (0.31%)
Judge Circuit Court, 7th District, Pos. 2
Marion Weatherford – 3314 (98.69%)
Write-in – 44 (1.31%)
HR County Commissioner District 1
Kathleen Sanders – 501 (28.78%)
Leti Valle Moretti – 1235 (70.94%)
Write-in – 5 (0.29%)
HR County Commissioner District 3
Ed Weathers – 767 (96.24%)
Write-in – 30 (3.76%)
