Hood River Marina

Hood River Marina is home to sea vessels and two-story boathouses.  The Port of Hood River has begun the phaseout of boathouses.Noah Noteboom photo

During the Port of Hood River’s bimonthly meeting, conversation and discussion surrounded the future of boathouses in the Hood River Marina and potential replacement and expansion. Much of the first hour was filled  with public comment for and against phasing out boathouses in the marina, visions for future use and development of the Marina, and for the port’s actions and support for local sailing teams.

Hood River/White Salmon High School Sailing coach and marina tenant Erik Hauge thanked the port for their continued support of the sailing club that includes teams from the high schools in Hood River and White Salmon. As a marina owner himself he expressed serious concerns about the risk of marina fires for enclosed structures such as boathouses, and how they would affect the entire marina. The Dalles boathouse fires were a recent example.