HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District Board of Directors met June 21 at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center. Board members approved a new Hood River Education Association contract, increased the number of interdistrict transfer student openings, certified the May 16 election results, and approved a roof project for Hood River Valley High School.
HREA contract
HREA members voted unanimously to ratify a new contract the week of June 12, said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn. “I want to acknowledge Mikka Irusta [HREA president] and Ted Cramer [building representative and bargaining team member] and the collaborative nature of our bargain,” he said. “Mikka, Ted, Catherine Dalbey and I met four times to bargain collaboratively — these happened in between our scheduled traditional bargaining sessions. We had frank, honest and difficult conversations during our collaborative bargain about our respective positions, wants and wishes with the contract.”
Polkinghorn said those conversations were possible because of efforts to build trust between union leadership and district leadership over the past two years.
“I think we put together a good contract,” said Dalbey. “Mikka and I have had tough conversations about a lot of things, not just the contract … This is a contract, I think, that’s good for teachers and it’s good for the district, and I think it’s something we can all stand behind and feel proud of.”
“I’ve actually heard teachers say, ‘Oh, I can’t go now,’” Irusta said. “… It felt like a different bargaining and it’s been a really good two years of working with you and changing the culture, a little bit, of the union and the district working together.”
The contract is available to view in the June 22 board packet, www.hoodriver.k12.or.us (click the “Connect” tab and scroll to “School board”).
Interdistrict transfers
The administration recommended bumping the number of spots for interdistrict transfer students to 30. Dalbey said there are currently 20 students enrolled using the interdistrict transfer process for the 2023-2024 school year, but there are 12 students on the waiting list.
“Not only did this come up in bargaining, but with declining enrollment, it’s in the district’s best interest to increase that number from 20 to 30, and monitor that and go from there,” Dalbey told the board. “We’ve got some space for some more kids.”
The board passed the motion unanimously.
Election results certified
Polkinghorn said that Oregon Election Law requires school boards to certify official elections within 45 days of receiving that information from Hood River County. The district received official results on June 12, he said.
Results certified were: Board Member Position 1 (four year term), Chrissy Reitz; Board Member Position 3 (four year term) Corinda Hankins Elliott; and Board Member Position 5 (four year term) David Stuben.
The board unanimously certified the results. Reitz, Hankins Elliott and Stuben will be sworn in at an upcoming board meeting.
HRVHS roof project
HRCSD Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes and Luke Harkness of Wenaha Group reported the district had funded an assessment of the current condition and design to replace the roof at Hood River Valley High School. Holmes said the replacement could be done in two phases or all at once. The second option brings a cost savings, assuming a contractor could find laborers and materials. Materials are expected to be available.
Board members approved option two — completing phase 1 and 2 concurrently (budget of $765,950) — unanimously.
Board Member Jen Kelly (member at large) asked about potential disruptions to learning, as the work will be done during the school year.
“When I was the principal at HRV, they did some roofing work during the school day, and roofing noise was minimally disruptive,” Polkinghorn said. “And the areas of the building needing replacement are over the common areas, so like the cafeteria hallway, commons hallway, the entryway to the F hall — where you come in for athletics — and I think down the H hall, so there are some classrooms that could potentially be affected — five or six classrooms — but I think [there is a] cost benefit in terms of getting this work done now versus waiting until next year.” He added that Facilities Director Todd Rainwater has identified the HRVHS roof as the district’s highest priority project.
Harkness said Wenaha Group would work with the contractor to minimize disruptions to students.
Should Wenaha Group not be able to group the two phases together, Holmes said the board will need to vote again to approve the second expenditure.
Polkinghorn said additional projects will be brought forward to the board at its next meeting in July.
