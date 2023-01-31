Pin-happy Hood River Valley shook off a tough high school wrestling loss from the day before to defeat Columbia High in a boys dual match Jan. 26 in White Salmon.
The Eagles had lost 66-9 on Jan. 25 at home to Northwest Oregon Conference foe Canby High but used nine wins by fall against Columbia to defeat the Bruins, 59-16.
Joshua McLaughlin (106), Robert Wood (120), Austin Marquez (126), Jacob Smith (132), Carson Farlow (138), Jack McLaughlin (145), Kevin Castro (152), Connor Tennant (182) and Mason Steffers (285) all won by pin for Hood River.
This weekend, Hood River Valley will host eight other schools at its annual memorial wrestling tournament Saturday at Vannet Court.
Action in weight brackets of up to 16 wrestlers each begins at 10 a.m.
Hood River Valley will be hosting wrestlers from Barlow, Century, Forest Grove, Ida B. Wells, Oregon City, Ridgeview, Riverside, and The Dalles/Dufur.
Columbia earned two wins in wrestled matches. At 220 pounds, Troy Muehlbauer pinned HRV’s Caden Harbaugh, and at 160, Liam Cox topped Samuel Blosser of the Eagles by a 16-4 major decision.
Against Canby, the Cougars were the ones doing the pinning, with eight in the NWOC dual. HRV’s Romeo Castillo at 106 and Jacob Smith at 132 earned the two Eagle wins. Castillo pinned Cody Stevenson at 3:52 of their match; Smith topped Brady Froyd, 8-6.
