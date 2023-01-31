Hood River boys wrestling

Hood River’s Carson Farlow reaches back behind him to counter a move from the Columbia Bruins wrestler.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Pin-happy Hood River Valley shook off a tough high school wrestling loss from the day before to defeat Columbia High in a boys dual match Jan. 26 in White Salmon.

The Eagles had lost 66-9 on Jan. 25 at home to Northwest Oregon Conference foe Canby High but used nine wins by fall against Columbia to defeat the Bruins, 59-16.