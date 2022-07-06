HOOD RIVER — For the past three months, Protect Our Parks (POP) Hood River volunteers have worked with Hood River Valley Parks and Rec District employees in Morrison Park to reduce wildfire danger to nearby neighborhoods and restore the park.
The team, sometimes numbering close to 20 people, works alongside Matt Jordan, maintenance supervisor for the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District (HRVPRD). HRVPRD provides the power tools, while the volunteers provide sweat equity and muscle. The current goal is to turn dangerous debris into beneficial mulch.
POP volunteers, park neighbors, and disc golfers have spent hours cutting and hauling hundreds of pounds of downed tree limbs left by illegal campers and heavy snowfalls to a large “chip pile.” On June 17, Squad Leader Craig Opp, along with crewmembers Ramiro Avila and Jackson Nakae from the Mount Adams Resource Stewards, transformed that pile from wildfire fuel into mulch. This “chipping event” occurred thanks to multiple groups working to reduce wildfire risk while improving the park’s disc golf course and removing invasive plants.
The large chipper that transformed the pile was available thanks to efforts by several local conservation groups along with Matt Jordan and Mark Hickok of the HRVPRD.
Andrew Spaeth from the Hood River Forest Collaborative explained that “Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Hood River Forest Collaborative were recently awarded a grant from Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to provide a free service to landowners interested in chipping branches, small trees, and other woody debris on their property.”
On June 21, volunteers began spreading the chipped wood as mulch under disc golf baskets, picnic tables, on paths, and along tree roots to reduce erosion and conserve moisture.
Ongoing work at the park also continues with a focus on highly flammable Scotch Broom. Oregon State University has described that plant as “... one of the most flammable plants there is ... an enormous threat to our community’s fire safety.” Removing that plant will improve wildfire risk at the park.
Other park work completed by volunteers and Park District personnel in recent weeks includes clearing a walking path along the stream to Jaymar Street, cutting back poison oak, and removing English ivy from Oregon white oak trees.
POP is grateful for the donations of time, material, and funds from the community. The POP Hood River team also appreciates HRVPRD Director Hickok’s support. Hickok has recognized the importance of volunteer work, agreeing that “the park is looking great!”
If you haven’t visited recently, drop by for a walk or join in the ongoing clean-up work. Volunteers are still needed and welcome.
For information, email protectourparkshoodriver@gmail.com. Or on clear Tuesday mornings, meet at 9 a.m. at 20th and Wasco to join a work party. Bring gloves, hand clippers (if you have them), and dress appropriately.
