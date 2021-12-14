MT. HOOD — Mt. Hood Meadows opened the 2021/22 season with south-side lifts Dec. 12.
Daisy, Easy Rider, Buttercup and the Ballroom Carpet were open to beginner and intermediate level skiing and snowboarding for the first day of the season.
“A major winter storm has been pounding the Cascades dumping more than two feet of snow on the resort since Wednesday evening, and it has the potential to drop another two feet through the weekend,” said a pres release. On Saturday, Meadows reported a 23 inch base area snow depth with 27 inches at midmountain.
“Meadows has been harvesting snow to build up base area lift ramps and expects to open more lifts over the next few days,” continued the press release.
While Sunday’s guests may have noticed the Mt. Hood Express lift turning, it is closed to the public as it is being used to transport team members for prepping lifts and terrain for eventual opening.
Tickets, lessons and rentals are available for advance purchase in the Mt. Hood Meadows store. Restaurants will be operating as the resort returns to indoor dining. Masks are required when indoors except while seated and actively eating or drinking in a designated dining area. Masks are also required when riding shuttles. Outdoors masks are no longer mandated in Oregon, so there will be no mask enforcement in the lift lines.
For more information visit the resort website at SkiHood.com.
