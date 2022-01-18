Good news for single moms and other women heads of households who are going back to school.
Soroptimist International of Hood River is offering four $1,500 cash awards to eligible Columbia Gorge women with dependents. They must be the primary wage earner for their family and continuing their education to improve their family’s financial wellbeing.
Called “Live Your Dream,” the cash award may be used to offset the costs associated with attaining higher education or additional skills and training. This includes any education-related expense.
Paper applications are available at Columbia Gorge Community College: Front Desk in Hood River and Student Services in The Dalles; the Hood River County Library, and online at Facebook: Soroptimist International of Hood River.
The application return deadline is March 15.
“Our club has continued to raise money for these annual awards throughout the pandemic,” said Soroptimist International of Hood River President Pennie Burns. “In addition to our Mother’s Day hanging basket sales and our Holiday Artisan Market in the fall, this year we were generously gifted more than $500 from Waucoma Bookstore and $1,000 from Ron Cohen and Christie Smith.”
Soroptimist International of Hood River is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
The Live Your Dream Award program provides more than $1.6 million in cash grants annually to head-of-household women in need throughout the Americas. The Live Your Dream awards can help improve the recipient’s quality of life; build confidence; strengthens self-determination and makes them, in turn, able to help others. Helping women in this way has the demonstrated effect of leading to stronger communities, nations and the world.
For more information on the local award contact Kate Dougherty at kated@gorge.net. For more information about Soroptimist International, visit www.soroptimist.org.
