     Exceptionality is the state or condition of being exceptional, rare, one of a kind, or unusually excellent. This is what I experienced and saw at Wy’east Vineyards when I brought my family and grandchildren.   

      Located on the Scenic Fruit Loop on Highway 35 at 3189 Highway 35 in Hood River, the tasting room is located just seven minutes from downtown Hood River, or 5.5 miles heading south. The family and pet friendly atmosphere in their beautiful, spacious setting with its waterfall, pond, real lamas, and unique figurines, trinkets, and statues makes you want to walk the grounds to see what you can discover.  Keely Reed, family co-owner, says her dad is largely responsible for the statues and fun sculptures on the property as he has a passion for these.