HOME VALLEY — Skamania County has a rich logging history and the status of being a Sasquatch refuge. In celebration of these things, the Wind River Business Association has joined with several local businesses to create Logtoberfest, an event that has become a fall tradition.

Logtoberfest will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at Gorge-ous Weddings located at Wind Mountain Ranch in Home Valley, Wash., from noon to 6 p.m. with free admission for all ages.