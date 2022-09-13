HOME VALLEY — Skamania County has a rich logging history and the status of being a Sasquatch refuge. In celebration of these things, the Wind River Business Association has joined with several local businesses to create Logtoberfest, an event that has become a fall tradition.
Logtoberfest will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at Gorge-ous Weddings located at Wind Mountain Ranch in Home Valley, Wash., from noon to 6 p.m. with free admission for all ages.
Experience chainsaw art demonstrations as well as blacksmithing and vintage logging equipment demonstrations, Sasquatch vendors, arts and crafts vendors, food and more. Kids will enjoy games, crafts, face painting, and other fun activities.
The Strange Tones will take the stage to kick off the event on a high note followed by The Sonny Hess band who will rock the house with great music. Local craft breweries including Backwoods Brewing, Walking Man, Thunder Island, Everybody’s and Freebridge will be featured in the beer garden along with wine from Flume Vineyard, Melo Brewing Co. cider, mead by Melchemy Craft Mead and whiskey by Skunk Brother Spirits. Better Together Mobile Tap Truck will be onsite. Entrance to the beer garden is $20 and includes one beverage ticket plus a commemorative Mason jar that will serve as your glass. Additional tickets can be purchased for $7 each. Come dressed in a dirty hickory shirt and cork boots to enter the “dress like a logger contest” and “hairiest leg contest” for a chance to win cool prizes.
Looking to spend the night? Grab a cabin right at the venue by calling Wind Mountain Ranch at 503-360-4707 or enjoy a mineral bath at the Historic Carson Hot Springs at 509-427-8296. For more events details, find them on Facebook or call the Wind River Business Association at 503-407-2371.
The Wind River Business Association has organized this event along with local business members. For more information on lodging, dining and recreational opportunities in Skamania County and the Columbia River Gorge, visit www.skamania.org.
