The North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) Innovations Academy held a Winter Bazaar fundraiser on Dec. 3 at the Wahtonka Campus in The Dalles.
Local craftsman, artisans and vendors sold holiday and winter themed crafts, gifts, artwork and treats to members of the community. Along with vendor fees going towards Innovations Academy, the school also raffled off a handmade quilt that raised over $200 for The Backpack Program.
