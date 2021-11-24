TEAM OF THE WEEK:
Josh Worth 791
Patrick Olson 755
Chad Mason 694
Lynn Spellman 680
Levi Phelps 668
3,588 Total pins
First of all, Happy Thanksgiving everybody! This wonderful holiday is traditionally time for tasty turkey, isn’t it? Well, our local bowlers are bagging a lot more than turkeys. For those of you who aren’t familiar with bowling jargon, a turkey is what we call three strikes in a row. Regular league bowling at Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s famed 10-pin palace up on the Heights, started less than three months ago and just we got our fourth perfect 300 game last week!
Orchard Lanes staffer, Josh Worth became the latest kegler to put together 12 straight strikes in one game, notching his fifth career perfecto right out of the gate in the high powered Wednesday night Fraternal league. He continued on, hotter that a firecracker on the Fourth of July, blasting 11 more strikes in his second game, for a mighty fine 279. Folks, that amounts to 23 strikes out of 24 tosses and a two game tally of 579 pins, an awesome performance! And, in his final stanza, Josh was just a 221 game away from a coveted 800 series. But, that just wasn’t to be, even though he pounded the pocket with every ball, an unfortunate split doused his chances.
Still, he finished with a solid 212 game for a huge 791 series. Josh also beat his average by 155 pins, so, taking into account that he rolled a perfect game and racked up a huge 791 set, that’s like a triple crown, earning him bowler of the week honors for the top individual effort at the lanes last week. He also upped his average to a lofty 217 sticks per game. With numbers like that, Josh was a shoo-in for the number one guy on our vaunted team of the week.
Orchard Lanes proprietor Patrick Olson is our No. 2 man on the big five with a stellar 755 series that he posted in the Fraternal. Normally a number that big would be tops but not this time thanks to Josh’s worthy efforts. Still, it’s pretty much a ho-hummer for Patrick, who is the highest average bowler in town with a solid 225 pins per game mark. Yes, you can say, he likes his lanes!
Our No. 3 star is young fire-baller, Chad Mason who rolled a nice 694 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. Oh, it’s so nice to be young. When the oil goes away most of us have to adjust by changing our angle of attack into the pins. But, with his speed, Chad can easily play the high scoring down and in line in the track around the second arrow even when the lanes get dry.
Batting clean-up is Lynn Spellman, our answer to golf’s mad-scientist, Bryson DeChambeau. Lynn has been using a plastic ball, which, unless you are deadly accurate, simply cannot match the strike power of today’s high tech reactive resin equipment. These reactive resin balls have helped most bowlers generate incredible pin action that results in bigger scores and higher averages. Well, Lynn proved it can be done with plastic as he stroked an amazing 680 series in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies.
Our anchor man is another youngster who generates generous speed with such ease it’s fascinating to watch him turn the pins into sawdust week after week Yes, we’re talking about Levi Phelps who fired a robust 668 series in the Fraternal. What’s really astounding is that Levi never practices, he just bowls three games a week in the Fraternal, yet he is currently carrying a cool 204 average. Ah, these kids, they have so much natural ability, Levi makes it look easy, which it’s not. He uses a ball that hooks a bunch for most of us, yet, with his speed he keeps it under control going more direct at the pocket with a small but hard hitting move into the 1-3. The pins simply don’t have a chance.
For honorable mention there were a plethora of 660 sets last week that just missed qualifying for the fab five. Smooth finesse artists, Ken Espersen and Jeremy Bloom had devilishly good 666s. Round house hook master Bill Pullum shot 665. Jeremy Bloom liked the 660s so much he did it again, putting the sticks to sleep in the Mixed with a 664. Our big fish in a small pond, Jeff Miller logged a 663 and Steve Byers urethane slants found the range with a 662.
Finally, the phenomenal Bernie Keys punched out an even 660 in the Fraternal. You’ve got to love Bernie, she bowls in the highly competitive Fraternal and regularly beats the men. She is one heck of a bowler.
Go bowling everybody!
LEAGUE HIGH SCRATCH GAMES AND SERIES
MONDAY NIGHT INDUSTRIAL:
Steve Byers: 256, 662
Austin Dehart: 241
Rod Pratt: 238
Aaron Troxel: 236
Dustin Ticknor: 235
Nancy Asai: 205, 201
TUESDAY NITE MIXED:
Chad Mason: 257, 694
Ken Espersen: 267, 666
Jeremy Bloom: 254, 664
Robert Reed: 256
Nancy Asai: 236
Ciena Brittle: 211,205
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SENIOR COLTS AND FILLIES:
Lynn Spellman: 247, 235, 680
Mike Parke: 226,217
Dick Sherrell: 212
Tony Teschner: 201
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FRATERNAL:
Josh Worth: 300, 279, 791
Patrick Olson: 274, 244, 237, 755
Levi Phelps: 247, 668
Jeremy Bloom: 666
Bill Pullum: 665
Jeff Miller: 269, 663
Bernie Keys: 243, 233, 660
Mike Weaver: 288, 652
Bill Whetstine: 256
Bryan Mason: 255
