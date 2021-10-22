The board of directors of Hood River County School District (HRCSD) will move school board meetings to a virtual format until further notice.
The school board and school district personnel agreed that their preference is to hold in-person meetings; however, due to escalating safety concerns for district staff, school board members, and the public, it has determined that the safest course of action is to return to a virtual format, as used in the spring and fall of 2020.
Oregon public meetings law allows meetings to be conducted by “other electronic communication” (ORS 192.670(1)). HRCSD will continue live streaming its meetings with the regular school board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The school district will regularly reevaluate the need for a virtual meeting format.
For more information, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us.
