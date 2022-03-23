Hood River County School District made two administrative changes in February in its effort toward using school district resources where students and staff need them.
Hood River Valley High School Assistant Principal Kyle Rosselle assumed administrative responsibilities in the transportation department. May Street Elementary School Principal Kelly Beard assumed the assistant principal position at HRVHS.
A top priority of HRCSD is the safety of students and staff, and Rosselle is focusing on this priority as he leads the transportation department. Rosselle expressed an interest in leading the school district’s transportation department, with an emphasis on safety and risk management, and his skill-set is a match for the position. Rosselle “has extensive experience with the district safety procedures and emergency preparedness as well as excellent leadership skills,” said a press release.
As Rosselle assumed his new responsibilities, HRVHS needed an assistant principal to support administrators, staff, and students. The school district approached Beard about the opportunity at HRVHS and he chose to pursue it. Beard has served the school district for 25 years, beginning as a Special Education teacher at HRVHS. He has been a part of building the leadership team at HRCSD for the past 16 years. Earlier this school year, Beard took family leave to take care of an aging parent. During his leave, Beard reflected on his 11 years as May Street Elementary School principal and recognized it was time for change.
As Beard transitioned to the assistant principal role at HRVHS, Vice Principal Vickie Schmidt continues to serve as interim principal and Jane Osborne continues to serve as interim vice principal at May Street Elementary School. “This interim administrative team has provided strong leadership to May Street Elementary School families this school year and looks forward to continuing in these leadership roles,” said a press release.
HRCSD is discussing long-term plans for the administration of May Street Elementary School and will keep May Street Elementary School staff and families informed of those plans. In the meantime, the school district will provide additional administrative support to May Street Elementary School and Hood River Valley High School as needed in an effort to minimize disruptions to the education of students and the daily operations of the building.
