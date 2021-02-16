The Hood River County Library District, Library Foundation and Friends of the Library are launching a fundraising campaign for the Library District to purchase a bookmobile. The Library District is excited to support Hood River County with the services a mobile library can provide, according to a press release.
The Library District plans to use the mobile library to provide literacy and lifelong learning opportunities for community members of all ages by bringing library materials, staff expertise, services, WiFi access, technology and programs to off-site events and locations to serve patrons in underserved areas of Hood River County. Because Hood River County is a rural community where access to public transportation is limited, many residents need alternative means of access to library materials and services. A bookmobile will allow greater support for county residents that can’t access branches easily.
The bookmobile will travel all over the county, providing the same services as the physical library branches. Patrons can put items on hold, have them delivered, and pick them up the next time the bookmobile comes to their area. Patrons can browse the shelves, which will have popular fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and magazines. In its entirety, the bookmobile will be a multi-use vehicle with dual functionality in mind. Normal library capabilities inside will include library materials and technology for patron use. Outside, an awning will provide shade for portable seating that can be used for study, classes or programs.
Mobile services will benefit children through neighborhood outreach programs; residents of senior facilities; and the large and historically-underserved Spanish-speaking population in Odell, many of whom do not live near a library branch. Mobile access to the library will increase equity for populations unable to visit the library. It will be a highly visible resource to engage both current and new users and improve lives by providing access to literacy and other educational services. It will provide an empowering connection that has the potential to change the way people think, make decisions, and structure their lives, said the press release.
The Library District’s fundraising goal is $175,000 and has already raised $76,000 from previous years’ fundraising by the Library Foundation. The Library District is applying for several grants to fund this project and has already received a $2,500 grant from The Hood River Cultural Trust to support this project. The Library District also needs the support of the Hood River County community. Donations can be made to the campaign through the Library Foundation. Please visit hoodriverlibrary.org/bookmobile/ for more details.
