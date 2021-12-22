After a brief setback, the Hood River Shelter Services (HRSS) opened their warming shelters on Dec. 1 at a new location, with a brand-new service model.
HRSS Director Sarah Kellems, and her staff of 14 — a mix of full and part-time workers — debuted a new 24-hour operations model this year. Service staff will now be available 24/7 for those using the warming shelter services. Two staff members will remain on-site throughout the night, and one or two will be on shift during the day.
“I’m just really excited that this expanded model will hopefully provide better connections long term,” said Kellems.
In the past, there were limited daytime shelter options available. Aside from the library, if someone is seeking refuge from the extreme weather they would go into businesses or other spaces because they were cold.
“We noticed even in the first week, it allows people to have a sense of stability during the daytime,” said Kellems.
The HRSS is already in communication with One Community Health and the Housing Authority to help those seeking long-term solutions. Funding for the expanded operations is in large part provided by federal funding, but the City of Hood River provided financing for the pallet shelters.
HRSS provides 12 shelters complete with a heat source, bedding, clothing and toiletries, and provides three meals a day, as well as additional connections with social, health and housing services.
Meals are provided from local restaurants and the Hood River Adult Center. One unit on-site is designated specifically for visits from medical and social health professionals. Shelter residents can also receive shower passes and access to laundry.
Kellems is hopeful a shower trailer will be delivered in January as part of a partnership with the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council.
With the arrival of COVID-19 and new precautions HRSS had to find a new home. Previously assisting people at Riverside Community Church, Kellems and HRSS worked with the city to find an appropriate location to setup operations.
“We worked with the city for our permitting process,” said Kellems.
Various contractors helped prepare the site for the 13 units and staff trailer to be parked on-site. Waits Excavation served as the primary on-site contractor and did all of the earth-work, Jody Behr of YSM Solutions was the engineer and construction manager, electric service was provided by the Gorge Electric, and Wallace Plumbing helped setup the plumbing system. Schuepbach Concrete, Beam Excavation and Pro Pavers Asphalt did the paved driveway and sidewalks. Federal funding made the site construction possible, said Kellems.
At recent Hood River City Council meetings, residents have complained about the presence of encampments in public parks, in particular Morrison Park by the Rotary skate park on Wasco Street. In a letter addressed to the Hood River City Council, Protect Our Parks of Hood River wrote about the lack of action against complaints of improper facilities and illegal encampments at Morrison Park.
Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder said the city, the police department and outreach workers were in constant contact with those who qualify for shelter to help them better understand each individual’s situation.
“From an outsiders perspective it may look like nothing is getting done,” said Elder in response to public complaints, “when in fact we are doing as much as we can to help those who need it.”
Community members can support the shelter program by donating needed items, making a financial contribution, or volunteering. If you are interested in donating goods or services visit hoodrivercares.org to learn more.
