HOOD RIVER — On Sunday, September 17 at 10:30 a.m. the Hood River Rotary Club is hosting the “Chipping In For Scholarships” golf tournament at Indian Creek Golf Course, silent auction and raffle to raise funds for scholarships that will be awarded to local high school seniors. The field is limited to 26 teams with a 4 person scramble format. The registration fees are $500 per team or $125 per player. The registrations fee include carts, practice balls, an individual boxed lunch, complimentary drink ticket and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Day of registration opens at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun start kicks off at noon.
After the tournament there will be appetizers a silent auction and grand raffle of Wine Wonders of the Willamette. Cost is $10 to enter and golfers get in for free. At 5 p.m. the evening will culminate with a raffle drawing for cases of assorted specially curated premium wines, thanks to the master sommelier, Gretchen Wiggins of Ruby June Inn. For more information and to sign up visit rotarygolf2023.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.