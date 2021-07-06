On July 3, Hood River Police Officer Sgt. Sal Rivera made a traffic stop on a 1982 Dodge pickup at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 35. The traffic stop was regarding a theft case Det. Erin Mason had been working on, according to a press release.
The Dodge pickup had been identified as the suspect vehicle in several Hood River area thefts. The driver, identified as Brian Eugene Wilkey, 50, transient, was ultimately arrested for multiple thefts in Hood River, with items totaling nearly $11,000.
On June 27, several pieces of equipment and tools were stolen from CenturyLink vehicles on Wasco Street. There was also a theft from Walmart during the same time-frame as the CenturyLink thefts.
Survelliance video revealed both thefts were committed by the same individual. Also recovered during the arrest was a Cannondale mountain bike, stolen from the Cascade Locks area, worth approximately $4,000.
Wilkey was booked and lodged at NORCOR on several charges, including aggravated theft, identity theft, false information, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation, said a press release. Those with information related to these thefts are asked to contact Hood River Police Det. Erin Mason at 541-387-5256.
