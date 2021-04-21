While a new bridge awaits funding amid a flurry of meetings, studies and reports, the nearly century-old Hood River/White Salmon Interstate Bridge will get some needed repairs this year.
April 26-30, testing and repairs to the lift span, which allows ships to pass under the bridge, is expected to delay traffic for up to 30 minutes or more depending on traffic, according to Genevieve Scholl, Special projects manager for the Port of Hood River. Up to six lifts are planned per day. No lifts are planned April 27, but work crews will be on the bridge between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Port commissioners this month also approved engineering in preparation for resurfacing the approach ramps on each side of the bridge, as well as funds for underwater inspections of the structure.
“We want to keep the current bridge safe and operational until the new bridge is in place,” said Michael McElwee, executive director. At the same time, commissioners are limiting repairs to “all but the necessary” until they secure funding for the new bridge.
“If we don’t get it,” said Fred Kowell, the port’s chief financial officer, “we’ve got another set of problems.”
Last month’s state-imposed weight limits to the old bridge — reduced from 80,000 to 64,000 pounds for some vehicles — prompted commissioners to review of potential tests and repairs needed to restore the current structure to former weight limits. The limits have already impacted local and interstate truck traffic, including farmers and construction contractors, commissioners said.
The future for a new bridge remains murky until funding is in hand — estimates place costs at $330-390 million or more to remove the old and build the new bridge. Despite the lengthy process, the environmental and land-use studies, required for permitting and federal clearance, may be completed in November. The port staff is also applying this month for transportation and stimulus fund grants to support continuing bridge work, and commissioners discussed opportunities for funding in President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill. The Bi-State Working Group, of which the port is a part, April 13 considered preliminary bridge design and finance details. Port staff listed more than a dozen meetings planned this month aimed at forwarding the bridge’s progress. Since 2018, the port has spent $2.7 million in grant funds from the state of Oregon on environmental work. For more about the preparations, visit the port’s webpage, portofhoodriver.com/bridge/bridge-replacement-project.
Commissioners mulled other details April 6 at its spring planning meeting, among them, the potential loss of toll income when the new bridge is in place.
By 2029, if the new bridge is in place and operational, the Port may lose an estimated of $1.7 million per year in toll revenues, according to a report from consultant Steven Siegel.
Siegel was hired to help commissioners make plans to offset potential losses. This year, the commission has already approved some measures to shore up its future budget. Paid parking on the waterfront and increasing building and hangar lease rates are among the measures.
The port plans to adopt its 2021-22 budget by June 15.
